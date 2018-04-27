‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Takes $39M in Domestic Previews, Hits $95M Overseas

Avengers: Infinity War posted the fourth highest preview gross of all time, earning $39 million from Thursday evening previews. It is the highest preview tally of any Marvel title, ahead of Avengers: Age of Ultron ($27.6M), Black Panther ($25.2M), and Captain America: Civil War ($25M). IMAX previews contributed an estimated $4.1 million of that figure, the third highest on record behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The title has grossed $95 million over its first two days overseas, where it is already playing in 43 markets. IMAX screenings have generated an additional $5.1 million overseas through Thursday. Disney reports Infinity War has recorded the highest opening day in industry history in South Korea, Brazil, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Central America, Chile, Peru, Bolivia and UAE. The film opens India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, and Turkey on Friday with Russia (May 3) and China (May 11) still on deck.

Overseas highlights, provided by Disney, are included below:

Top Territories:

South Korea $11.4M

Australia $10.0M

UK $8.9M

France $6.5M

Italy $5.1M

Brazil $4.8M

Philippines $4.7M

Thailand $4.1M

Indonesia $3.6M

Germany $3.2M

Taiwan$3.2M

Malaysia $2.8M

Hong Kong $2.5M

Thursday Openers

· Brazil: Highest opening day in industry history with an 87% market share.

· UK: 3rd highest opening day for Disney and highest MCU opening day of all-time with an 89% market share.

· Germany: Highest superhero opening day of all-time with an 85% market share.

· Argentina: 2nd highest opening day in industry history with an 83% market share.

· Rest of Latin America: Highest opening day in industry history in Central America, Chile, Peru and Bolivia. Market shares in each country above 90%.

· Rest of Europe: Highest opening day in industry history in UAE. Highest superhero opening day of all-time in Austria, Bosnia/Herz, Czech Rep, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Middle East, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and the Ukraine. Market shares include Greece (95%), Austria (85%) and Czech Rep (85%).