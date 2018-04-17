B&B Purchases Fourth MX4D Theater System in Tulsa

PRESS RELEASE

TORRANCE, California, April 17, 2018 – B&B Theatres have purchased another MX4D theatre system, bringing the theatre chain’s total to three.

“After such tremendous success with our first two MX4D auditoriums we are proud to roll out Tulsa, OK,” says Brock Bagby, Executive Vice President of B&B Theatres. “In fact, we are so impressed with MX4D that we have signed a 4th screen and are looking at other strategic screens in the future.” With a population of over 980,000 in the Tulsa Oklahoma metropolitan area, MMI’s MX4D system will be an exciting draw for all audiences.

MediaMation’s MX4D Motion EFX Theatres began wowing B&B audiences in Shawnee and Lee’s Summit, Kansas in mid 2017. By the end of last year, the special effects and motion seat theatres shattered attendance records. “Working with B&B has been not only a pleasure but an inspiration,” stated Heather Blair, Head of Cinema Sales for MMI. “Brock and his family are forward thinkers and we are honored to be a part of their theatre chain evolution. Their excitement for the cinema industry is unparalleled,” she added.