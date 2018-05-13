‘Black Panther’ Spends 13th Weekend in Top 10; Only 5th Film in 15 Years

Most films aren’t even still playing in theaters after 13 weekends — or if they are, they’re holding on for dear life. Disney’s Black Panther, however, still ranks in the box office top 10 after 13 weekends.

The film and cultural phenomenon finished in 9th place this frame , with an estimated $1.9 million.

The last five films to spend at least 13 weekends in the top 10 were:

La La Land. The 2016 film spent its 13th and weekend in the top 10 in March 2017, the frame after being mistakenly announced as the Oscar Best Picture winner. Zootopia. The March 2016 release kept audiences coming even into the start of the summer season, spending 13 weekends in the top tier. Frozen. The November 2013 cultural juggernaut brought audiences — particularly families with children — returning for repeat viewing throughout the whole winter into February 2014 for a total of 16 weekends in the top 10, led by a soundtrack that spent months at or near the top of the music charts. Avatar. The top grossing film ever at the time, until it was bested a few years later by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the December 2009 visual stunner rode its Best Picture buzz for months to spend 14 weekends in the top tier.

Before Avatar, you have to go all the way back to 2002’s Chicago to find the last film which spent at least 13 weekends in the top 10.

Is 14 weekends possible? Very unlikely. Next weekend has three major new wide releases: Deadpool 2, Book Club, and Show Dogs. Even if the latter two underwhelm at the box office, they’d still open higher than the $2 million or so that Panther would be expected to earn next weekend.