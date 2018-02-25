Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Black Panther’ Blows Past Expectations with $108M; ‘Game Night’ Plays to $16.6M; ‘Annihilation’ So-So with $11M

Black Panther continued on a record-setting pace in its second weekend in theaters, racking up an estimated $108 million in its sophomore frame. That’s an even better-than-expected hold for the historic blockbuster, which has consistently outperformed expectations every step of the way. If that estimate holds, the superhero epic will have crossed $400 million in just ten days of release.

Even if the $108 million figure is slightly inflated, Black Panther’s success is mind-blowing by any measure. The Ryan Coogler-directed film has already topped the liftetime gross of all but four MCU titles (Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron and The Avengers) in just ten days. It’s also the fastest MCU title to reach $400 million (it took previous record-holder The Avengers 14 days to get there) and the second-fastest overall, tying with Jurassic World and just behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which reached the milestone in only eight days.

Additionally, Black Panther is only the fourth film in history to gross more than $100 million in its second weekend, joining Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149.2 million), Jurassic World ($106.6 million), and The Avengers ($103.1 million). If estimates hold, it will also be the second-highest sophomore weekend of all time after The Force Awakens.

Way, way down in second place was the Warner Bros. comedy Game Night, which had a pretty good start with an estimated $16.6 million in its opening weekend. That number is significantly higher than the $15.5 million we predicted previously thanks to a bigger-than-expected Saturday bump, indicating strong word-of-mouth for the R-rated flick.

Game Night was certainly helped by largely positive reviews and a well-liked cast top-lined by Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman. The film’s opening is just about in line with Office Christmas Party (also starring Bateman), which debuted to $16.8 million on its way to $54 million domestically. That said, Game Night could have better legs given its more favorable critical reception and the fact that word-of-mouth appears strong.

Paramount’s Annihilation debuted in fourth with an estimated $11 million on just over 2,000 screens, a so-so start that probably wasn’t what the studio was hoping for given the film’s $40 million budget. Though it stars A-lister Natalie Portman and was beloved by critics, the sci-fi/horror flick is on the artier side of the spectrum and hasn’t exactly connected with mainstream audiences (its CinemaScore is a “C,” not a great indicator of long-term playability).

Notably, Annihilation‘s international release is being handled by Netflix, which agreed to cover a portion of the film’s budget after gaining rights to stream the film overseas 17 days following its North American release. After The Cloverfield Paradox, this is the second time Paramount has reached such a deal with the streaming giant (though unlike Annihilation, that film went straight to Netflix in North America), and this could well be a harbinger of things to come for studios looking to hedge their losses.

Third place went to Sony’s hit animated/live-action hybrid Peter Rabbit, which pulled in another $12.5 million in its third weekend for a robust total of $71.2 million thus far. That’s a decline of just 28% from last weekend, a stellar hold that should guarantee a gross of over $100 million domestically when all is said and done.

In fifth place, Universal’s Fifty Shades Freed brought in $6.9 million for a total of $89.5 million in its third weekend. The threequel is following a similar trajectory to previous installment Fifty Shades Darker, which had a similar drop in its third weekend and went on to a final domestic gross of $114.5 million. While Freed won’t quite match that number due to a slower start, it will easily top $100 million by the end of its run and ranks as a successful finale to the blockbuster erotic drama series despite coming nowhere near the first film’s $166 million domestic total.

Dropping out of the Top 5 for the first time since opening back in December is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which took in $5.6 million and has grossed an incredible $387.2 million so far. Though the marketplace is growing increasingly crowded, the Dwayne Johnson sequel is inching ever closer to the Spider-Man‘s $403 million total. If it surpasses that number, it will become the highest-grossing Sony title of all time not adjusting for inflation.

Seventh place went to Warner Bros.’ The 15:17 to Paris with an estimated $3.6 million in its third weekend, giving the fact-based Clint Eastwood thriller a total of $32.2 million. In eighth, Fox’s sleeper phenomenon The Greatest Showman banked another $3.4 million for $160.7 after ten weeks.

Way down in ninth was the weekend’s other new wide release, Orion Pictures’ YA romance Every Day, which grossed $3.1 million on just over 1,600 screens. Luckily the budget on this one is being reported at just $5 million, so this opening isn’t a disaster.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Lionsgate’s Early Man, which took in just $1.7 million in its second weekend of release for a running total of $6.7 million. The stop-motion Aardman production just wasn’t able to gain a foothold in the marketplace and will soon be making the trek to home-viewing formats.

Overseas Update:

Black Panther took in an estimated $83.8 million overseas this weekend, bringing its international total to $304 million and its worldwide total to an eye-popping $704 million. After just ten days, the film is already the tenth highest-grossing MCU release globally, having just passed Doctor Strange and Ant-Man on the list. Look for it to leapfrog over most of the rest in the coming weeks as it opens in more markets including China and Japan. The all-time record holder for MCU releases internationally is The Avengers, which took in $1.5 billion back in 2012.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, FEB. 23 – SUN, FEB. 25

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Black Panther $108,046,000 -47% 4,020 0 $26,877 $400,000,422 2 Disney 2 Game Night $16,600,000 — 3,488 — $4,759 $16,600,000 1 Warner Bros. 3 Peter Rabbit $12,545,000 -28% 3,707 -18 $3,384 $71,290,702 3 Sony / Columbia 4 Annihilation $11,000,000 — 2,012 — $5,467 $11,000,000 1 Paramount Pictures 5 Fifty Shades Freed $6,915,000 -60% 3,265 -503 $2,118 $89,560,780 3 Universal 6 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $5,650,000 -29% 2,519 -281 $2,243 $387,284,215 10 Sony / Columbia 7 The 15:17 to Paris $3,600,000 -53% 2,752 -290 $1,308 $32,257,752 3 Warner Bros. 8 The Greatest Showman $3,400,000 -32% 1,601 -335 $2,124 $160,766,870 10 Fox 9 Every Day $3,103,996 — 1,667 — $1,862 $3,103,996 1 Orion Pictures 10 Early Man $1,700,000 -47% 2,494 0 $682 $6,779,422 2 Lionsgate 11 Samson $950,000 -51% 1,140 -109 $833 $3,722,496 2 Pure Flix

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $1,225,000 -19% 691 -89 $1,773 $50,129,579 20 Fox Searchlight 2 The Post $1,200,000 -40% 795 -255 $1,509 $78,848,001 10 20th Century Fox 3 The Shape of Water $1,115,000 -33% 721 -236 $1,546 $55,300,844 13 Fox Searchlight 4 Winchester $975,000 -56% 852 -627 $1,144 $23,780,774 4 Lionsgate / CBS Films 5 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $950,000 -63% 952 -940 $998 $56,316,604 5 Fox 6 Darkest Hour $775,000 -16% 795 193 $975 $54,494,842 14 Focus Features 7 Lady Bird $645,320 4% 601 194 $1,074 $47,277,449 17 A24 8 Phantom Thread $595,000 -17% 651 296 $914 $18,747,094 9 Focus Features 9 I, Tonya $580,640 -36% 423 -79 $1,373 $28,094,418 12 Neon 10 Call Me by Your Name $552,141 9% 675 343 $818 $15,793,051 14 Sony Pictures Classics 11 Coco $493,000 -29% 266 -119 $1,853 $208,056,010 14 Disney 12 2018 Oscar Nominated Short Films $450,000 -34% 230 -40 $1,957 $2,596,280 3 Magnolia Pictures 13 Detective Chinatown 2 $390,000 -45% 111 -4 $3,514 $1,545,578 2 Warner Bros. 14 Hostiles $376,000 -55% 418 -349 $900 $29,158,821 10 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 15 Den of Thieves $370,000 -60% 357 -373 $1,036 $44,280,555 6 STX Entertainment 16 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $335,000 -46% 292 -59 $1,147 $618,710,718 11 Disney 17 La Boda de Valentina $230,000 -57% 141 -190 $1,631 $2,509,634 3 Lionsgate / Pantelion 18 Wonder (2017) $165,000 -18% 158 -35 $1,044 $131,943,732 15 Lionsgate 19 Thor: Ragnarok $141,000 -28% 131 -18 $1,076 $314,816,002 17 Disney 20 Molly’s Game $130,000 -36% 104 -66 $1,250 $28,600,089 9 STX Entertainment 21 The Commuter $113,000 -2% 138 -10 $819 $36,114,650 7 Lionsgate 22 Pitch Perfect 3 $85,000 -39% 135 -22 $630 $104,777,485 10 Universal 23 Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool $76,611 -34% 102 -5 $751 $702,483 9 Sony Pictures Classics 24 Insidious: The Last Key $75,000 -50% 110 -59 $682 $67,326,555 8 Universal