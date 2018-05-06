‘Black Panther’ Spends 12th Weekend in Top 10

Back in black: Disney’s juggernaut Black Panther has earned a 12th weekend in the top 10. Not only is it the first superhero movie to ever reach that feat, but it’s one of the only films of any genre to do so this entire decade.

Panther earned an estimated $3.14 million this weekend, for 7th place. That was down from 5th place last weekend.

Two weekends ago, the film came in 8th and appeared potentially likely to soon exit the top 10. But then the release of Avengers: Infinity War — which also stars Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther character — helped resuscitate the box office.

“If you go onto social media, people are creating their own double feature with Black Panther and Infinity War,” Disney Worldwide President of Distribution Dave Hollis told BOXOFFICE. “This is a testament to a power of the cultural phenomenon that was and is Black Panther.”

How does this compare? The next closest superhero movies on that longevity measure have been Guardians of the Galaxy and The Dark Knight, both with 10 weekends in the top 10.

It’s rare indeed for a film achieve the feat of 12+ weekends in the top 10. Panther is now only the 9th film of the past 15 years to do so. (However, it has been increasing in frequency lately — Panther is the 4th film to reach the feat in the past two years alone.) The other most recent films to reach the mark are:

Title Total top 10 weekends Release date 12th weekend date Black Panther 12 Fri 2/16/2018 Fri 5/4/2018 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 12 Wed 12/20/2017 Fri 3/9/2018 La La Land 13 Fri 12/9/2016 Fri 3/3/2017 Zootopia 13 Fri 3/4/2016 Fri 5/20/2016 Frozen 16 Fri 11/22/2013 Fri 2/14/2014 Silver Linings Playbook 12 Fri 11/16/2012 Fri 3/15/2013 Avatar 14 Fri 12/18/2009 Fri 3/5/2010 Slumdog Millionaire 12 Wed 11/12/2008 Fri 3/13/2009 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 12 Wed 12/17/2003 Fri 3/12/2004

Looking to the future, could Panther extend the streak next weekend, for 13 frames in the top 10?

It certainly seems possible. The film came in 7th place this weekend, not 8th or 9th or 10th and barely hanging on to the top tier. And only two other films open in wide release next weekend: Breaking In and Life of the Party.