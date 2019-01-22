‘Black Panther’ and ‘A Star Is Born’ Tie in Atom Tickets Oscar Poll

PRESS RELEASE – January 22, 2019, Santa Monica, CA: Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, polled millennial movie fans, just as nominations were announced this morning, about which films, artists, and song should take top honors this Oscar season. Nearly 1,000 votes were cast for Black Panther and A Star is Born as “Best Picture,” with the former polling ahead of the latter by a less than 2% margin. Millennials were also asked to vote for the “Biggest Snub” from among the Oscar nominations announced this morning, with respondents calling out John Krasinski’s omission from the “Best Director” category for his film, A Quiet Place, as the main oversight from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In addition, 91% of millennials reported they had seen their Best Picture pick during that film’s theatrical run. Last year, 64% watched the Academy Awards, with 60% saying they would tune in again and another 25% saying they weren’t sure yet.

Millennial fans’ votes for their favorites in the following categories are below:

Best Picture – Tie: Black Panther and A Star is Born

Best Director – Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Actor – Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress – Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Best Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Original Song – “Shallow,” A Star is Born

Best Animated Feature – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Biggest Snub – John Krasinksi, Best Director for A Quiet Place

“Millennials voted true to their preferences as this survey demonstrates that this demographic is attracted to unique and diverse story lines with multi-ethnic leads,” said Amber Tarshis, head of marketing at Atom Tickets. “These findings also reveal that millennials cast votes for a broad range of titles and talent this year, and watched the majority of their picks in theaters, showing the strong appetite for seeing films in a theatrical setting.”

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 24, 2019 and airs live on ABC.