Blind Children’s Learning Center Students and Families Attend Innovative Immersive Sensory Movie from 4DX and Cinemagine

Los Angeles (March 26, 2018) – CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading 4D company, debuted a special movie presentation titled, “Titanic: An Icy Adventure,” newly created with blind and visually impaired children in mind. This past Saturday at the CGV Buena Park 8 in Orange County, California, over 50 children and their families attended the first ever showing of this audio-only story supplemented by the innovative cinema technology of 4DX.

Created by Fernando Christo, the brainchild behind Cinemagine, and brought to life in partnership with 4DX, the audience accompanies a narrator as he travels around the doomed Titanic cruise ship meeting people, getting into trouble and having a good time all before working to save his own life as the “safest Trans-Atlantic” vessel meets it fate.

“Our children and their families, for the first time, were able to attend a movie and together have a multi-sensory experience. Their lack of sight didn’t deprive them from fully experiencing Christo’s vision,” said Rosario Sanchez, Coordinator of Youth Services at Blind Children’s Learning Center.

When paired with blockbusters, 4DX eliminates the boundary between audience and screen with motion chairs that move in perfect synchronicity with the film being shown on-screen. The immersive theatre technology, invented by CJ 4DPLEX, uses effects to simulate wind, rain, scents and more, making people feel like they’re in the movie. Today, 4DX is available in 10 U.S. locations, and nearly 500 worldwide.

“Titanic: An Icy Adventure” was created by Cinemagine, written by Fernando Christo, and brought to life with the help of Lucas Sfair, Filipe Resende, Pedro Osinski and Levi Mynssen. The presentation was voiced by Brian Townes. The effects inside the theater were all handled by professional 4DX editors.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with both Cinemagine and the Blind Children’s Learning Center to give these students a new type of movie-going experience,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

The event was sponsored by CJ America, Bibigo and CJ CGV, the operator of the movie theater.