D-Box’s Bob Raposo Named Head of Sony Electronics Theater Business

PARK RIDGE, N.J., March 27, 2018 – Bob Raposo has joined Sony Electronics’ Professional Solutions Americas group as head of its Theater business. The exhibition industry veteran will focus on expanding Sony’s relationships with exhibitors and delivering a new experience for movie-goers through Crystal LED direct view technology as well as its HDR Ready 4K laser projector.

Since the first installation of 4K projectors in 2005, Sony technologies for cinema exhibition are now used worldwide. The 4K trend is continuing with Sony’s next-generation projection based on high contrast and a laser light source, currently in deployment at U.S. theaters.

Raposo noted, however, that movie-goers today demand a total experience from the moment they walk in the door to keep them engaged and coming back for more.

“Consumers have more entertainment choices today, and exhibitors are vying for those consumer dollars to get them into the theaters,” he said. “We will offer the right mix of technology, service and support to keep Sony at the forefront of the industry for years to come.”

According to Raposo, that right technology for the future of cinema will be Sony’s Crystal LED, a new type of display technology designed by Sony to deliver limitless flexibility and creativity for high-end visual simulation and visual entertainment.

“Sony is going to once again revolutionize how people see movies, with our 4K laser projector and with our new technologies led by Crystal LED,” Raposo said. “Our goal is to deliver the ultimate brightness with mind-blowing contrast, allowing movies to be shown the way the movie-maker intended, without compromise and in the highest quality possible. Sony Crystal LED will create that new type of immersive experience for the marketplace, as Sony 4K did in digital cinema’s first phase. This is no doubt the future of cinema and our big opportunity to help exhibitors significantly differentiate themselves from the competition.”

Raposo brings to Sony extensive experience in senior management, sales, marketing and new business and brand development. His previous role was with D-Box Technologies as Vice President, Sales for the Americas and EMEA, negotiating 3rd party distribution deals and agreements with new exhibitor partners.

He was previously Vice President of Theater and Sales for IMAX Corporation, leading the strategic planning, zoning and IMAX network rollout in the Americas. His business experience includes sales management roles at Labatt Breweries of Canada. Raposo was designated a Chartered Accountant through KPMG and is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.