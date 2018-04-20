Bow Tie Cinemas Elevates Jared Milgram to VP Film & Marketing

PRESS RELEASE —

New York, NY — April 20, 2018 — Bow Tie Cinemas, the nation’s oldest theater chain, today announced the promotion of Jared Milgram to Vice President, Film & Marketing.

Jared will lead programming responsibilities of the film department and continue to oversee marketing for the 245 screen exhibitor. He has spent the last four years with Bow Tie, most recently as Vice President, Marketing and Food + Beverage.

In this position, Jared was instrumental in launching several corporate initiatives including the Criterion Club ® Gold premium loyalty program, Jack & Harry’s Gourmet Flavored Popcorn, a new Bow Tie Cinemas website, and partnerships with Atom Tickets, Coca-Cola, Movio and NCM. Jared also had an integral role in the company’s introduction of their Bow Tie Ultimate brand of luxury cinemas in 2017. Bow Tie Ultimate features include reserved recliner seating, an enhanced food menu and full bar service in a renovated cinema environment. The exhibitor has opened 4 Ultimate locations over the past 8 months with more sites planned for 2018 and beyond. Jared has previously advised on film strategy, alternative content and film festivals, serving as the liaison to partners that include Tribeca Film Festival, Montclair Film Festival and more.

Jared is a third-generation film buyer behind his father, Bob, and grandfather, Hank.

“Jared’s wealth of knowledge of both the industry and our circuit brings a special combination of talents that I’m certain will benefit Bow Tie Cinemas for many years to come,” said Ben Moss, Bow Tie’s owner and CEO.