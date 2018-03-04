Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Black Panther’ Threepeats at No. 1 with $65.7M; ‘Red Sparrow’ Takes Flight with $17M

No surprises here: Black Panther remains an unstoppable box office juggernaut. The Disney-Marvel powerhouse grossed an estimated $65.7 million in its third weekend, giving it a grand total of $501.1 million in North America after just 17 days. That’s a decline of just 41% from last weekend, a terrific hold and the lowest third-weekend drop for a Marvel superhero flick since Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. It’s also the third best third weekend of all time after Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar.

Black Panther not only surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron this weekend to become the second highest-grossing MCU installment of all time (behind The Avengers), it became the 10th-highest grossing film of all time in North America, leapfrogging over the original Star Wars ($460 million including re-releases), Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace ($474 million), and Finding Dory ($486 million). It’s set to outgross the Beauty and the Beast live-action remake ($504 million) early this week, and by the end of next weekend it will easily top Rogue One ($532 million) and The Dark Knight ($534 million) to land at No. 7 all-time.

Far back in second place is the Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller Red Sparrow, which came in at the lower end of expectations with an estimated $17 million in its debut frame. The $69 million film may have suffered in part from middling reviews and complex subject matter that made the film a tough sell to mainstream audience despite the presence of mega-star Lawrence in the lead role.

With a just-okay CinemaScore of “B” and a 56% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Sparrow may have an uphill battle ahead of it. When comparing it with female-fronted action-thrillers of the past, its debut numbers rank far behind the likes of 2010’s Salt ($36 million opening) and 2014’s Lucy ($43 million opening), and slightly behind last year’s Atomic Blonde ($18.2 million), whose reported budget was less than half that of Sparrow‘s. If the 20th Century Fox release declines as expected, it will rank as the third box office disappointment in a row for Lawrence after last year’s arthouse horror freakout mother! and 2016’s big-budget sci-fi Passengers, which inched past $300 million worldwide but barely grossed $100 million Stateside.

Third place went to Death Wish, the Bruce Willis revenge thriller that grossed an estimated $13 million in its opening weekend. While not a terrible result for the $30 million title, the debut of the MGM release (the studio’s first self-distributed film since announcing its return to U.S. distribution last year) came in below most industry expectations, which ran as high as $20 million heading into the weekend.

Reviews for the Eli Roth-directed film were as brutal as they come, though it’s worth noting that the heavily-male audience (the split was 57-43% male-female) was more forgiving; the film received a B+ CinemaScore and a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 85%, which could bode well for its long-term playability. Death Wish‘s relative underperformance this weekend could in part be due to an overcrowded first quarter for male-oriented actioners, with films like The Commuter, Den of Thieves, 12 Strong and The 15:17 to Paris (not to mention Black Panther) all saturating the marketplace over the last several weeks.

Down in fourth, Warner Bros.’ Game Night held well in its sophomore frame, dipping just 37% to an estimated $10.7 million and a total of $33.5 million thus far. The Rachel McAdams film is the sole adult comedy in the marketplace currently, which in addition to good word-of-mouth helps explain its solid hold in weekend two. It’ll have more competition on that front starting next weekend, when Gringo starring David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron debuts.

At No. 5, Sony’s Peter Rabbit eased just 22% to bring in an estimated $10 million in its fourth weekend, giving it an impressive total of $84 million thus far. The $50 million Sony release is the first bona fide family-movie hit of the year, sidestepping the fate of underperformers like Paddington 2 and Early Man, both of which struggled to find an audience in North America (though the former was a big hit internationally).

Paramount’s sci-fi/horror Annihilation simply couldn’t hold on in its sophomore frame, slipping to $5.6 million for a total of just $20.6 million in North America so far. Though the $40 million Paramount release received rave reviews, mainstream audiences were clearly flummoxed by the film’s unconventional sci-fi storyline and it struggled to gain a foothold in a blockbuster era dominated by such brand-name releases as Black Panther and Jumanji. That said, it should enjoy a healthier afterlife as a cult favorite on home-viewing formats. Notably, the film is debuting exclusively on Netflix in most markets later this month, following a deal that saw the streamer taking on a portion of the film’s budget for exclusive rights in territories outside North America and China.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle fell to seventh in its eleventh weekend of release, posting another tiny decline of just 20% with an estimated $4.5 million and a grand total of $393.2 million so far. The Dwayne Johnson sequel is inching ever closer to the $403 million total of 2002’s Spider-Man; when it surpasses that amount, it will officially become the highest-grossing Sony release of all time in North America.

Rounding out the Top 10, Fifty Shades Freed grossed $3.3 million in eighth place for a total of $95.6 million after four weekends, The Greatest Showman added $2.6 million for a total of $164.6 million in ninth, and in tenth place the YA adaptation Every Day brought in $1.5 million and a scant $5.2 million thus far.

Overseas Update:

Black Panther brought in another $56.2 million overseas, bringing its international total to $396.6 million and its global total to a whopping $897.7 million. Tomorrow it will become just the fifth MCU release ever to cross $900 million worldwide. It opens in China next weekend.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Black Panther $65,705,000 -41% 4,084 64 $16,088 $501,105,037 3 Disney 2 Red Sparrow $17,000,000 — 3,056 — $5,563 $17,000,000 1 20th Century Fox 3 Death Wish $13,025,000 — 2,487 — $5,237 $13,025,000 1 MGM 4 Game Night $10,710,000 -37% 3,502 14 $3,058 $33,537,766 2 Warner Bros. 5 Peter Rabbit $10,000,000 -22% 3,607 -100 $2,772 $84,060,376 4 Sony / Columbia 6 Annihilation $5,650,000 -49% 2,112 100 $2,675 $20,636,742 2 Paramount Pictures 7 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $4,500,000 -20% 2,313 -206 $1,946 $393,201,353 11 Sony / Columbia 8 Fifty Shades Freed $3,310,000 -54% 2,614 -651 $1,266 $95,599,460 4 Universal 9 The Greatest Showman $2,675,000 -22% 1,407 -194 $1,901 $164,616,443 11 Fox 10 The 15:17 to Paris $1,455,000 -59% 1,803 -949 $807 $35,003,216 4 Warner Bros.

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Shape of Water $1,400,000 19% 832 111 $1,683 $57,393,976 14 Fox Searchlight 2 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $1,230,000 -2% 770 79 $1,597 $52,000,189 21 Fox Searchlight 3 The Post $915,000 -26% 671 -124 $1,364 $80,369,969 11 20th Century Fox 4 I, Tonya $561,061 -4% 511 88 $1,098 $28,950,158 13 Neon 5 Lady Bird $532,204 -21% 710 109 $750 $48,285,330 18 A24 6 Winchester $525,000 -44% 576 -276 $911 $24,553,838 5 Lionsgate / CBS Films 7 Early Man $485,000 -73% 897 -1597 $541 $7,737,449 3 Lionsgate 8 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $450,000 -53% 543 -409 $829 $57,074,211 6 Fox 9 Coco $335,000 -29% 235 -31 $1,426 $208,487,719 15 Disney 10 Samson $304,000 -69% 434 -706 $700 $4,436,089 3 Pure Flix 11 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $254,000 -28% 221 -71 $1,149 $619,117,636 12 Disney 12 Hostiles $166,000 -53% 251 -167 $661 $29,472,340 11 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 13 Thor: Ragnarok $124,000 -10% 110 -21 $1,127 $314,971,245 18 Disney 14 Wonder (2017) $90,000 -47% 150 -8 $600 $132,090,170 16 Lionsgate 15 The Commuter $75,000 -34% 112 -26 $670 $36,241,300 8 Lionsgate 16 Nostalgia $40,626 143% 140 124 $290 $84,864 3 Bleecker Street