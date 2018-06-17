Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Incredibles 2’ Smashes Animation Record with $180M; ‘Tag’ Opens in 3rd with $14.6M

Incredibles 2 more than lived up to its title this weekend, grossing more than any other animated film in history with an estimated $180 million including Thursday night previews. The Disney-Pixar release not only broke the record set by Finding Dory back in 2016, it obliterated it – outgrossing that sequel’s $135 million opening by a whopping 25 percent. If estimates hold, this will also rank as the eighth highest domestic debut of all time – just edging out Captain America: Civil War‘s $179.1 million – and the biggest opening ever for a PG-rated movie, beating Beauty and the Beast‘s $174.7 million debut from last year. Additionally, it ranks as the second-highest June opening of all time, just behind Jurassic World‘s $208.8 million.

Expectations for the Disney-Pixar release became more and more optimistic in the lead-up to release, with predications soaring after it took in a stunning $71.5 million on Friday (including $18.5 million from Thursday night previews). With an expected bump from Father’s Day Sunday, the film is not only hitting the high end of predictions, it’s surpassing the opening weekends of most of its live-action superhero contemporaries. Indeed, among superhero films it now boasts the fifth-highest opening weekend of all time, behind only Avengers: Infinity War ($257.6 million), Marvel’s The Avengers ($207.4 million), Black Panther ($202 million), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.2 million).

To put things even more in perspective, Incredibles 2 opened an eye-popping 60 percent ahead of the first film, which took in $70.4 million in November 2004 (or $92.7 million adjusted for inflation). That’s an even bigger jump than the one enjoyed by Finding Dory over Finding Nemo ($135 million vs. $70.2 million), which is truly the best comparison we have in the realm of Pixar sequels given the length of time that transpired between the first and second films in each of those series.

With a CinemaScore of A+ and a Rotten Tomatoes “Fresh” rating of 94%, Incredibles 2 seems destined to enjoy strong legs in the weeks ahead, particularly given the dearth of similarly family-friendly films on the horizon. If it performs in line with Finding Dory, which had a strong multiplier of 3.6x and finished with $486.2 million in North America, it could potentially reach as high as $600 million domestically by the end of its run. Of course, it’s too early to assess just how front-loaded the film will end up being, given that we’re more or less in uncharted territory here when it comes to an animated release. In any event, this is a truly phenomenal opening and another feather in the cap for the Pixar brand.

Falling 53 percent in its sophomore frame, last weekend’s champ Ocean’s 8 took in an estimated $19.5 million this weekend, bringing the reboot of the long-running franchise to a very good $79.1 million after ten days. That drop is on the higher end for films in the heist series, falling about in line with 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve (53.7 percent second weekend drop). Nonetheless, it’s currently pacing about 8 percent ahead of series high Ocean’s Eleven at the same point in its run (not adjusting for inflation).

Also opening wide this weekend was Warner Bros.’ Tag, which brought in an estimated $14.6 million on 3,382 screens. That’s a decent opening for the adult-oriented comedy, which stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, and Hannibal Buress as a group of 40-something men who have engaged in a long-running game of tag since they were kids. The film garnered mixed reviews (it’s at 56 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) but fared better with audiences (the Cinemascore is a B+). The film’s opening weekend audience was split almost evenly between men and women, 49 to 51 percent.

Compared to other similar R-rated comedies as of late, Tag opened slightly lower than both Game Night ($17 million) and Blockers ($20.5 million). Both of those films (particularly Game Night) held up well during their respective runs, finishing with $68.9 million and $59.8 million, respectively. With its leaner opening weekend, Tag will need to hold up exceptionally well to finish in either of those ballparks.

The weekend’s other wide opener, Sony’s Superfly, got an early jump on the weekend by opening Wednesday, where it grossed $1.2 million. Through Sunday, the actioner is looking at an estimated $8.4 million (and $6.3 million over the three-day period). In the realm of “blaxploitation” remakes, the only viable comparison to be made here is 2000’s Shaft starring Samuel L. Jackson, which opened to $21.7 million and grossed a total of $70.3 million domestically. Of course, that film greatly benefitted from Jackson’s starpower in the lead role. Superfly has a reported budget of $16 million.

Dropping to fourth place is Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which eased 42 percent to an estimated $9.1 million, bringing its grand total to $192.8 million after four weeks of play. In fifth place, Deadpool 2 held steady with an estimated $8.8 million in its fifth weekend for a total of $294.6 million. Look for the Merc with a Mouth sequel to cross $300 million next weekend.

Sixth place went to A24’s acclaimed horror film Hereditary, which brought in an estimated $7 million in its sophomore frame, a drop of 48 percent from its robust $13.5 million opening. That gives the film a healthy $27.1 million after ten days, putting it about ? percent ahead of the similar 2016 horror film The Witch at the same point.

In eighth place, Avengers: Infinity War grossed an estimated $5.3 million for a total of $664.2 million in North America, effectively surpassing Titanic to become the fourth-highest grossing film of all time domestically.

Rounding out the Top 10, Adrift took in $2.1 million in ninth for a $26.8 million total after three weeks, and in tenth Book Club collected an estimated $1.8 million in its fifth weekend in theaters. The latter film now has a robust $62 million in the bank as it begins winding down its theatrical run.

Finishing outside the Top 10 was Vertical Entertainment’s Gotti starring John Travolta, which stumbled out of the gate with an estimated $1.6 million from 503 locations.

Limited Release:

The critically-acclaimed Mister Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? enjoyed a successful expansion in its second weekend of limited release, bringing in an estimated $985,000 in 96 theaters for an excellent per-screen average of $10,260. The Focus release, which is enjoying a similar rollout to Magnolia’s hit Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG, is slated to expand further next weekend.

Overseas Update:

Incredibles 2 opened to an estimated $51.5 million in 25 international territories, including $12.3 million in Mexico, $7.7 million in Australia, and $5.4 million in Russia. That gives it a fantastic worldwide opening of $231.5 million. It’s slated to open in several more territories next weekend, including the all-important China.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took in another $173.6 million overseas this weekend, including $111.9 million in China. That brings its worldwide total to $370 million ahead of its North American release next weekend. You can read a more in-depth rundown of this weekend’s performance here.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JUN. 15 – SUN, JUN. 17

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Incredibles 2 $180,000,000 — 4,410 — $40,816 $180,000,000 1 Disney 2 Ocean’s 8 $19,555,000 -53% 4,145 0 $4,718 $79,175,170 2 Warner Bros. 3 Tag (2018) $14,600,000 — 3,382 — $4,317 $14,600,000 1 Warner Bros. 4 Solo: A Star Wars Story $9,081,000 -42% 3,182 -1153 $2,854 $192,845,087 4 Disney 5 Deadpool 2 $8,800,000 -38% 3,212 -611 $2,740 $294,680,808 5 Fox 6 Hereditary $7,026,000 -48% 2,998 34 $2,344 $27,187,119 2 A24 7 Superfly $6,300,000 — 2,200 — $2,864 $8,441,317 1 Sony Pictures 8 Avengers: Infinity War $5,296,000 -27% 2,164 -718 $2,447 $664,199,950 8 Disney 9 Adrift $2,100,000 -60% 1,929 -1086 $1,089 $26,805,146 3 STX Entertainment 10 Book Club $1,850,000 -57% 1,656 -1146 $1,117 $62,000,093 5 Paramount Pictures 11 Hotel Artemis $959,375 -70% 2,299 -108 $417 $5,772,894 2 Global Road

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 A Wrinkle in Time $1,772,000 1643% 245 88 $7,233 $100,000,127 15 Walt Disney Pictures 2 Gotti $1,670,000 — 503 — $3,320 $1,670,000 1 Vertical Entertainment 3 Race 3 $1,628,000 — 315 — $5,168 $1,628,000 1 Yash Raj Films 4 Upgrade $510,000 -79% 646 -812 $789 $11,069,965 3 OTL Releasing 5 RBG $483,000 -35% 290 -85 $1,666 $10,101,528 7 Magnolia Pictures 6 Life Of The Party $461,000 -79% 608 -1234 $758 $51,862,768 6 Warner Bros. / New Line 7 Breaking In $420,000 -71% 504 -658 $833 $45,159,605 6 Universal Pictures 8 Overboard $410,000 -65% 581 -475 $706 $48,541,784 7 Lionsgate / Pantelion 9 A Quiet Place $360,000 -66% 397 -507 $907 $186,458,807 11 Paramount 10 First Reformed $329,500 -40% 273 -61 $1,207 $2,405,350 5 A24 11 Show Dogs $181,264 -76% 427 -721 $425 $17,113,981 5 Global Road Entertainment 12 Black Panther $147,000 6% 146 -40 $1,007 $699,615,354 18 Disney 13 The Seagull $144,760 44% 211 122 $686 $873,596 6 Sony Pictures Classics