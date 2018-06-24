Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Roars with $150M; ‘Incredibles’ Earns $80.9M in Weekend 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took a T-Rex-sized bite out of the domestic box office this weekend.

The sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World took in an estimated $150 million in North America over the three-day period (including Thursday night previews), bringing it in at the high end of expectations. While that’s a far cry from the $208.8 million brought in by the previous installment on its opening weekend, no one expected the follow-up to reach those same heights. By every other measure, this is a fantastic debut; among 2018 releases, it’s the fourth-biggest opening weekend of the year so far, behind only Avengers: Infinity War ($257.6 million), Black Panther ($202 million), and last weekend’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6 million). If estimates hold, it will also rank as the 20th highest debut of all time, just ahead of Furious 7 ($147.1 million) and just behind Spider-Man 3 ($151.1 million). It is also the second-highest opening weekend in the studio’s history behind Jurassic World.

The first Jurassic World was a genuine phenomenon when it debuted three years ago, setting the bar for the franchise extraordinarily high. But as we’ve noted before, that film followed a 14-year franchise drought, being the first film in the series to hit theaters since 2001’s Jurassic Park III. Because of that, much of the film’s box office performance was the result of a nostalgic pull for audiences who had been craving more dino action in the decade-plus that the series had lain dormant. Additionally, while the first film also brought in mixed reviews from critics, its Rotten Tomatoes average came in “Fresh” at 71 percent, whereas Fallen Kingdom finished in “Rotten” territory with a score of just 50 percent as of this writing (its Cinemascore was an A-). While the effect of Rotten Tomatoes scores on audience turnout is by no means an exact science, with the review aggregator’s ubiquity, one can’t help but put some stock in its ability to affect a film’s box office performance.

Fallen Kingdom may also have taken a hit from the presence of Incredibles 2 in the marketplace. With an estimated $80.9 million in its sophomore frame (higher than the first Incredibles‘ opening weekend), the animated sequel is hitting a much broader audience segment than nearly anyone predicted going into its release. Indeed, its $182.6 million opening weekend set an animation record that rivaled the debuts of top-tier MCU and Star Wars releases, and it continues to make a strong statement in weekend two.

The Disney-Pixar release now stands at a truly incredible $350.3 million after ten days, 18 percent higher than previous Pixar record-holder Finding Dory at the same point in its run. That said, it was considerably more front-loaded than its predecessor, as its 56 percent second-weekend drop was considerably heftier than Dory‘s 46 percent (though in fairness, the latter film wasn’t up against a behemoth like Jurassic World). In any event, Incredibles 2 will certainly set an all-time record for a Pixar release by the end of its run, easily eclipsing Dory‘s $486.2 million total. Amazingly, the sequel surpassed the lifetime domestic gross of the first Incredibles in just seven days.

Third place went to Ocean’s 8, which took in an estimated $11.6 million in its third weekend for a grand total of $100.3 million. The Warner Bros. release crossed the $100 million mark after 17 days; by comparison, that milestone was reached by Ocean’s Eleven in 19 days, Ocean’s Twelve in 22 days, and Ocean’s Thirteen in 23 days, though ticket prices were of course much cheaper in the early-to-mid aughts. This weekend’s total gives the long-running franchise a total domestic cume of over $526 million over four modern-day installments.

In fourth place, last weekend’s opener Tag held well in its sophomore frame, dropping 45 percent to an estimated $8.2 million. That brings the R-rated comedy’s total to $30.3 million after ten days. For comparison’s sake, that’s roughly 9 percent behind Game Night and 19 percent behind Blockers at the same point in their respective runs.

Fifth place went to Deadpool 2, which crossed the $300 million mark with an estimated $5.2 million in its sixth weekend of release. The superhero sequel now stands at $304.1 million, roughly 11 percent off from the first film at the same point in its run.

In sixth was Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which took in an estimated $4 million in its fifth weekend, putting it over the $200 million mark in North America. While that milestone would be cause for celebration for most any other movie, the fact that it took the Star Wars spin-off a month to reach that total ranks as a severe disappointment given that the three previous entries each topped the $200 million mark in just a few days. With $202.2 million domestically and $353.3 million globally, Solo is now slated to finish as the lowest-grossing installment in the history of the franchise worldwide – and that’s including Episodes IV-VI. Domestically, it should finish somewhere between the original runs of The Empire Strikes Back ($209 million in 1980 dollars) and Return of the Jedi ($252.5 million in 1983 dollars).

Seventh place went to A24’s Hereditary, which grossed an estimated $3.8 million for a total of $35 million after three weeks of release. The scarefest is currently the second highest-grossing film in the indie distributor’s history after Lady Bird, which finished with $48.9 million earlier this year.

Rounding out the Top 10, Sony’s Superfly dropped to eighth place in its sophomore frame with an estimated $3.3 million. The remake’s domestic total now stands at $15.2 million. In ninth, Avengers: Infinity War grossed an estimated $2.5 million in its ninth weekend for a $669.5 million total. And just cracking the Top 10 was Focus Features’ Won’t You Be My Neighbor? with an estimated $1.87 million from 348 theaters in its third weekend of limited release, giving it a fantastic total of $4.1 million. The documentary’s per-screen average of $5,388 is even better than that enjoyed by the third weekend of this year’s RBG, which grossed $1.25 million on 375 screens for a per-screen average of $3,341.

Overseas Update:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom grossed $106.7 million overseas this weekend, giving it an international total of $561.5 million and a global total of $711.5 million. You can check out a more detailed analysis of the film’s overseas performance here.

Incredibles 2 took in an estimated $56.8 million internationally this weekend, a total that included openings in China, India, and Thailand. In China, the film debuted to $21.2 million, giving Pixar its biggest opening weekend in the country ever. With $137.7 million overseas to date, the sequel’s worldwide cume now stands at $485 million.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JUN. 22 – SUN, JUN. 24

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom $150,000,000 — 4,475 — $33,520 $150,000,000 1 Universal 2 Incredibles 2 $80,928,000 -56% 4,410 0 $18,351 $350,374,690 2 Disney 3 Ocean’s 8 $11,650,000 -39% 3,656 -489 $3,187 $100,385,760 3 Warner Bros. 4 Tag (2018) $8,200,000 -45% 3,382 0 $2,425 $30,367,545 2 Warner Bros. 5 Deadpool 2 $5,250,000 -40% 2,420 -792 $2,169 $304,150,321 6 Fox 6 Solo: A Star Wars Story $4,045,000 -60% 2,338 -844 $1,730 $202,176,870 5 Disney 7 Hereditary $3,809,000 -44% 2,002 -996 $1,903 $35,000,965 3 A24 8 Superfly $3,350,000 -51% 2,220 20 $1,509 $15,266,395 2 Sony Pictures 9 Avengers: Infinity War $2,482,000 -54% 1,456 -708 $1,705 $669,466,449 9 Disney

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Won’t You Be My Neighbor? $1,875,000 87% 348 252 $5,388 $4,130,778 3 Focus Features 2 Book Club $920,000 -50% 672 -984 $1,369 $64,659,212 6 Paramount Pictures 3 Gotti $812,000 -53% 466 -37 $1,742 $3,253,691 2 Vertical Entertainment 4 Adrift $780,000 -65% 871 -1058 $896 $29,082,935 4 STX Entertainment 5 American Animals $576,215 173% 339 267 $1,700 $1,461,639 4 The Orchard 6 Overboard $565,000 30% 325 -256 $1,738 $49,388,977 8 Lionsgate / Pantelion 7 Breaking In $355,000 -18% 223 -281 $1,592 $45,766,515 7 Universal Pictures 8 Hearts Beat Loud $319,349 29% 104 21 $3,071 $795,020 3 Gunpowder & Sky 9 First Reformed $228,000 -34% 151 -122 $1,510 $2,857,677 6 A24 10 A Quiet Place $170,000 -53% 215 -182 $791 $186,862,505 12 Paramount 11 The Seagull $97,071 -29% 145 -66 $669 $1,057,421 7 Sony Pictures Classics 12 Upgrade $95,000 -82% 101 -545 $941 $11,483,400 4 OTL Releasing 13 Black Panther $74,000 -49% 115 -31 $643 $699,745,468 19 Disney 14 Hotel Artemis $72,151 -93% 163 -2136 $443 $6,558,125 3 Global Road 15 Show Dogs $65,834 -62% 135 -292 $488 $17,296,151 6 Global Road Entertainment