Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘A Quiet Place’ Shouts with Huge $50M at No. 1; ‘Ready Player One’ Holds Well with $25M; ‘Blockers’ Takes $21.4M in 3rd

A Quiet Place has been anything but quiet this weekend. The John Kraskinski-directed horror film debuted at No. 1 with an estimated $50 million including Thursday night previews, a huge sum that blasted past all expectations.That makes it an even bigger smash in its opening frame than last year’s blockbusters Get Out and Split, which debuted to $33.3 million and $40 million, respectively, on their way to $176 million and $138 million domestic totals.

Starring Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place went into the weekend with even the most bullish prognosticators pegging it in the mid-$30 million range. But with word-of-mouth hot following its SXSW debut and enthusiastic critics boosting its Rotten Tomatoes score to an impressive 97%, the spookfest managed to break out in a big way. This is additionally a major win for the film’s distributor Paramount, which has been struggling over the last several years thanks to high-profile underperformers like Annihilation, Downsizing and Ghost in the Shell, to name just a recent few.

Also making a splash this weekend was Universal’s Blockers, another buzzy title that made its debut at SXSW and similarly won over critics. With an estimated $21.4 million including Thursday night previews, the Leslie Mann-John Cena comedy did well enough for third place, even as A Quiet Place seems to have stolen away some of its audience by breaking out beyond the traditional horror crowd.

The good news for Blockers is that its opening is similar to the leggy hit Game Night, which debuted to $17 million back in February and has taken in over $67 million thus far. With similarly strong reviews and a likable cast, it could enjoy a comparable trajectory over the next several weeks. The audience for Blockers was almost evenly split between women and men (51% to 49%), while it skewed slightly older with 56% of the opening weekend crowd over the age of 25.

The weekend’s other two wide openers debuted to decidedly less-impressive numbers. First, Entertainment Studios’ Chappaquiddick came in at No. 7 with a so-so $6.2 million, which, while not great, is actually at the high end of expectations. The fact-based Ted Kennedy drama had mainly positive reviews (its Rotten Tomatoes score is a solid 80%), but it was up against two crowd-pleasers that also had the critics on their side, which likely siphoned off a portion of its intended audience. It was simply the wrong weekend for a period political drama to flourish; this one may have fared better in the fall, when audiences tend to gravitate towards prestige fare like this in the lead-up to awards season. Debuting in 1,560 locations, the per-theater average on this one was $3,974.

Debuting outside the Top 10 was Mirror and LD’s The Miracle Season, the fact-based drama about a high school volleyball team that simply couldn’t compete on a crowded box office court this weekend. With $4.1 million from 1,707 locations, the film had the worst reviews of this weekend’s new crop by far (though it has a solid “A” Cinemascore), and its inspirational story and lead performance from Oscar winner Helen Hunt simply couldn’t overcome that. It also didn’t help that the faith-based phenomenon I Can Only Imagine continued to corner the “inspirational drama” market in its fourth weekend in theaters.

Dropping one spot to second was last weekend’s champ Ready Player One, which held well in its sophomore frame with an estimated $25 million. That represents a drop of just 40% from its $41.7 million debut over the three-day period last weekend, giving the Steven Spielberg sci-fi a healthy $96.9 million after ten days in theaters. This one is following a similar trajectory to the director’s Minority Report from way back in 2002. The Tom Cruise sci-fi actioner opened to $35.6 million and dropped just under 40% in weekend two, finishing its run with $132 million domestically (albeit when ticket prices were considerably lower). Ready Player One seems primed to finish somewhere in that ballpark, though perhaps closer to $150-$160 million if it continues to hold well in the coming weeks.

Easing just one spot to fourth place, the unstoppable juggernaut Black Panther continued its record-breaking run this weekend with another $8.4 million. With $665.4 million in North America, the superhero blockbuster has now usurped Titanic to become the third highest-grossing film of all time domestically not adjusted for inflation. Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar have made more.

The aforementioned I Can Only Imagine continued to chug along impressively, raking in another $8.3 million in fifth place for a grand total of $69 million. The film added even more theaters this weekend and eased just 20 percent. Its total so far puts it only slightly below 2014’s Heaven is for Real, the faith-based hit that had grossed $75.7 million by the same point before finishing with just over $91 million domestically. If Imagine continues posting the kind of small weekend-to-weekend declines it’s enjoyed thus far, Imagine should finish in similar territory.

Dropping four spots to sixth was Tyler Perry’s Acrimony, which took in another $8 million after debuting to a healthy $17.1 million last weekend. The psychological thriller starring Taraji P. Henson now has a total of $31.3 million after ten days, which is a good result for a film with a reported budget of just $20 million.

At No. 8, Sherlock Gnomes grossed an estimated $5.6 million in weekend three, giving it a grand total of $33.8 million thus far. While the animated comedy is posting much better holds than its predecessor Gnomeo and Juliet, that film opened much bigger at $25.3 million and had already grossed over twice as much ($74.3 million) by the same point in its run.

Rounding out the Top 10 are big-budget sequel Pacific Rim Uprising and Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, which grossed $4.9 million and $4.6 million, respectively. Uprising now has $54.9 million domestically after 17 days, a significant drop from its predecessor in North America even as it’s cleaning up overseas. Isle added nearly 400 theaters this weekend and scored a solid per-theater average of $8,606, giving it a grand total of $12 million. The real test for the Fox Searchlight release will come next weekend when it expands wide.

Limited Release:

Director Lynne Ramsay’s critically-heralded thriller You Were Never Really Here starring Joaquin Phoenix did well in its limited debut, taking in $129,911 from only three screens. That gives the Amazon Studios release a per-theater average of $43,304 as it prepares to expand in the coming weeks.

Debuting on four screens, director Andrew Haigh’s Lean on Pete took in just over $50,000 on four screens, giving it a per-theater average of $12,530. The film starring Charley Plummer and Steve Buscemi has a 90% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes currently.

Overseas Update:

Ready Player One remained the No. 1 film globally over the weekend, bringing in an estimated $81.7 million in 65 territories for an international cume of $294.4 million and a global tally of $391.3 million. This is fantastic news for the Spielberg sci-fi, particularly as it cost upwards of a reported $175 million to produce. It’s already Spielberg’s biggest film in worldwide box office since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull way back in 2008.

A Quiet Place also performed well in international markets this weekend, bringing in an estimated $21 million overseas for a global total of $71 million.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 6 – SUN, APR. 8

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 A Quiet Place $50,000,000 — 3,508 — $14,253 $50,000,000 1 Paramount 2 Ready Player One $25,060,000 -40% 4,234 0 $5,919 $96,920,525 2 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 3 Blockers $21,439,000 — 3,379 — $6,345 $21,439,000 1 Universal 4 Black Panther $8,430,000 -27% 2,747 -241 $3,069 $665,355,740 8 Disney 5 I Can Only Imagine $8,356,800 -20% 2,894 246 $2,888 $69,084,002 4 Roadside Attractions 6 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $8,065,000 -53% 2,006 0 $4,020 $31,349,580 2 Lionsgate 7 Chappaquiddick $6,200,000 — 1,560 — $3,974 $6,200,000 1 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 8 Sherlock Gnomes $5,600,000 -20% 2,733 -929 $2,049 $33,898,061 3 Paramount / MGM 9 Pacific Rim Uprising $4,910,000 -48% 2,627 -1081 $1,869 $54,920,060 3 Universal 10 The Miracle Season $4,137,000 — 1,707 — $2,424 $4,137,000 1 LD Entertainment 11 A Wrinkle in Time $3,150,000 -35% 1,701 -666 $1,852 $90,122,756 5 Walt Disney Pictures 12 Love, Simon $2,765,000 -42% 1,464 -560 $1,889 $37,542,264 4 20th Century Fox 13 Tomb Raider $1,965,000 -60% 1,673 -1115 $1,175 $55,109,090 4 Warner Bros. 14 Paul, Apostle of Christ $1,800,000 -48% 1,262 -211 $1,426 $15,030,851 3 Sony Pictures Entertainment 15 God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness $1,120,000 -58% 1,377 -316 $813 $4,938,081 2 Pure Flix 16 Peter Rabbit $1,000,000 -53% 1,027 -640 $974 $113,309,994 9 Sony / Columbia

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Isle of Dogs $4,600,000 56% 554 389 $8,303 $12,048,934 3 Fox Searchlight 2 Game Night $1,140,000 -55% 804 -531 $1,418 $67,283,670 7 Warner Bros. 3 The Death of Stalin $1,108,754 -18% 554 70 $2,001 $5,596,369 5 IFC Films 4 The Leisure Seeker $577,912 145% 353 198 $1,637 $1,820,026 5 Sony Pictures Classics 5 Midnight Sun $454,653 -75% 751 -1377 $605 $9,231,674 3 Open Road 6 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $430,000 -37% 478 -305 $900 $403,641,093 16 Sony / Columbia 7 The Greatest Showman $370,000 -47% 248 -516 $1,492 $172,961,432 16 Fox 8 Red Sparrow $270,000 -62% 244 -264 $1,107 $46,292,541 6 20th Century Fox 9 Baaghi 2 $255,000 -61% 124 1 $2,056 $1,170,574 2 FIP 10 The Strangers: Prey At Night $175,000 -74% 249 -288 $703 $24,056,066 5 Aviron Pictures 11 Annihilation $155,000 -55% 145 -98 $1,069 $32,500,720 7 Paramount Pictures 12 Unsane $92,166 -94% 163 -1766 $565 $7,686,077 3 Bleecker Street