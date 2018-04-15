Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Rampage’ Barrels into No. 1 Slot with $34.5M; ‘A Quiet Place’ Close 2nd with $32.6M

Rampage was big (if not bigger) this weekend with a first place debut, storming its way to an estimated $34.5 million on over 4,000 screens. That said, it just barely held off the strong second weekend of last weekend’s champ A Quiet Place, which held incredibly well after debuting to a massive $50.2 million last weekend.

Starring Dwayne Johnson as a primatologist saddled with the unenviable task of battling giant mutated animals with a penchant for destruction, Rampage debuted just a hair under the first weekend take of the actor’s December megahit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which last week overtook Spider-Man as Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing domestic film of all time with over $403 million in North America. But don’t count on Johnson’s latest vehicle to come anywhere near the total of that film, which benefitted from unusually strong word-of-mouth, decent reviews (at least for a silly adventure-movie sequel), and a solid two months without any other tentpole competitors in the marketplace. Rampage, meanwhile, faces near-obliteration once Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters two weeks from now.

Still, this is an overall good debut for one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, who as per usual put on a full-court press promoting the film in the lead-up to its release. Internationally, look for this one to perform even better (more on that below), as Johnson’s films tend to gross considerably more overseas. With a budget of $120 million, profitability seems all but assured.

Holding anything but quietly in second, A Quiet Place enjoyed a stellar sophomore weekend with an estimated $32.6 million, which is a boffo result particularly in terms of the horror genre, where weekend-to-weekend declines tend to be precipitous. This one has benefitted greatly from strong word-of-mouth, as it has become one of the “must-see” films of the spring and has broken out far beyond the typical genre audience. The film’s total now stands at an incredible $ million in just ten days, with much more to come as it chugs along into nine-digit territory.

The weekend’s other newcomer, Universal’s Truth or Dare, made the most of the Friday the 13th weekend with an estimated $19 million in third place, a fantastic result for a film that only cost a reported $3.5 million to produce. This is yet another feather in the cap for Blumhouse, whose record for minting genre hits remains peerless.

The debut of the teen-driven horror film starring a bevy of freshly-scrubbed TV stars is significantly below last year’s similar Happy Death Day, which debuted to $26 million and ultimately rode its Groundhog Day-as-a-horror-movie premise to a terrific $55 million domestically and over $120 million worldwide. Truth or Dare seems primed to finish slightly below that benchmark, but this is a financial win no matter how you slice and dice it. The audience for this one skewed heavily female (60-40%), while nearly two-thirds of the audience was under 25.

In fourth place, Warner Bros.’ Spielberg hit Ready Player One dropped 54 percent to an estimated $11.2 million in its third weekend of play, bringing its total to a solid $114.6 million after 18 days. At this rate, the sci-fi adaptation may struggle to top the $150 million mark, particularly with Infinity War waiting in the wings.

Last weekend’s third-place finisher Blockers fell two spots to No. 5 in its sophomore frame, dropping a slightly bigger-than-expected 49 percent to $10.3 million after debuting to a healthy $20.5 million last weekend. Though not the giant hit some were predicting after it played to enthusiastic crowds at SXSW, the Universal comedy still has a good $36.9 million after 10 days. Much like Warner Bros./New Line’s Game Night, this should finish as a tidy mid-range success for the studio, which reported a budget of $21 million.

In sixth place, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther continued to strut its stuff with an estimated $5.3 million in its ninth weekend of play, giving the record-breaking superhero flick a total of $673.8 million domestically. As reported previously, it’s now the third highest-grossing movie of all time in North America, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar. Audiences will get even more T’Challa in this month’s Infinity War.

At No. 7 is director Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, which expanded wide this weekend and finished with a so-so $5 million on 1,939 screens, giving it a per-theater average of $2,579. That’s an okay result for the animated film, which was beloved by critics even as it suffered its share of backlash over Anderson’s handling of Japanese culture. This weekend’s result is slightly below that of the director’s previous animated venture Fantastic Mr. Fox, which grossed $6.9 million in its wide expansion in 2009 on its way to $21 million domestically. Dogs’ total now stands at $18.4 million.

In eighth, Roadside Attractions’ I Can Only Imagine took in an estimated $3.8 million in its fifth weekend for a total of $74.9 million thus far. That represents the faith-based hit’s biggest drop yet, as it previously never dipped more than 30 percent weekend-to-weekend. Nonetheless, it’s now one of the highest-grossing Christian films of all time.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Tyler Perry’s Acrimony, which brought in an estimated $3.7 million at No. 9 for a grand total of $ million domestically, and Entertainment Studios’ Chappaquiddick, which brought in $3 million its second weekend for a total of $11 million in tenth place.

Limited Release:

Debuting outside the Top 10 was the Jon Hamm-Rosamund Pike espionage thriller Beirut, which took in an estimated $1.6 million on 710 screens, representing a per-theater average of $2,193. Despite garnering mainly positive reviews, the Bleecker Street release just wasn’t able to break through the noise on a crowded weekend dominated by flashier movies.

In its second weekend of limited release, Amazon Studios’ You Were Never Really Here racked up an estimated $324,282 on 51 screens for a so-so $6,358 per-theater average and $511,115 thus far. The critically-acclaimed Joaquin Phoenix thriller expands nationwide next weekend.

Overseas Update:

Unsurprisingly, Rampage grossed over three times as much overseas this weekend, bringing in an estimated $114.1 million in 61 territories. That amount includes $55 million in China, which is an improvement on both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($40 million) and San Andreas ($52.2 million). Its global total stands at $148.6 million.

Ready Player One grossed another $33.6 million overseas this weekend, including $13.9 million in China. Its total in that country now stands at a massive $192.8 million, while its international total is $360.2 million and its global haul stands at $474.8 million.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 13 – SUN, APR. 15

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Rampage $34,500,000 — 4,101 — $8,413 $34,500,000 1 Warner Bros 2 A Quiet Place $32,600,000 -35% 3,589 81 $9,083 $32,600,000 2 Paramount 3 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $19,080,000 — 3,029 — $6,299 $19,080,000 1 Universal 4 Ready Player One $11,205,000 -54% 3,661 -573 $3,061 $114,607,798 3 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 5 Blockers $10,295,000 -50% 3,418 39 $3,012 $36,928,670 2 Universal 6 Black Panther $5,342,000 -39% 2,180 -567 $2,450 $673,797,522 9 Disney 7 Isle of Dogs $5,000,000 10% 1,939 1385 $2,579 $18,450,864 4 Fox Searchlight 8 I Can Only Imagine $3,837,220 -51% 2,573 -321 $1,491 $74,988,785 5 Roadside Attractions 9 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $3,700,000 -56% 1,332 -674 $2,778 $37,875,477 3 Lionsgate 10 Chappaquiddick $3,025,000 -48% 1,645 85 $1,839 $11,006,382 2 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 11 The Miracle Season $2,135,000 -46% 1,707 0 $1,251 $6,963,836 2 LD Entertainment 12 Sherlock Gnomes $2,100,000 -61% 2,116 -617 $992 $36,923,487 4 Paramount / MGM 13 Pacific Rim Uprising $1,365,000 -72% 1,537 -1090 $888 $57,519,135 4 Universal 14 A Wrinkle in Time $1,208,000 -63% 1,112 -589 $1,086 $92,304,220 6 Walt Disney Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Beirut $1,655,954 — 755 — $2,193 $2,028,652 1 Bleecker Street 2 Love, Simon $1,000,000 -64% 889 -575 $1,125 $39,269,001 5 20th Century Fox 3 Paul, Apostle of Christ $575,000 -68% 581 -681 $990 $16,358,299 4 Sony Pictures Entertainment 4 The Death of Stalin $474,692 -52% 330 -218 $1,438 $6,312,502 6 IFC Films 5 Tomb Raider $470,000 -76% 502 -1171 $936 $56,236,569 5 Warner Bros. 6 Peter Rabbit $350,000 -64% 519 -508 $674 $113,832,652 10 Sony / Columbia 7 Finding Your Feet $309,740 150% 277 220 $1,118 $599,919 3 Roadside Attractions 8 The Leisure Seeker $276,829 -48% 276 -77 $1,003 $2,349,752 6 Sony Pictures Classics 9 The Greatest Showman $225,000 -39% 209 -39 $1,077 $173,295,475 17 Fox 10 God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness $115,000 -89% 193 -1184 $596 $5,429,292 3 Pure Flix 11 Annihilation $95,000 -39% 119 -26 $798 $32,677,930 8 Paramount Pictures 12 Midnight Sun $93,612 -78% 251 -500 $373 $9,406,973 4 Open Road 13 Death Wish $77,200 -30% 111 -36 $695 $33,797,061 7 MGM