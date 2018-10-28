Weekend Actuals: ‘Halloween’ Repeats at No. 1 w/ $31.4M; ‘Hunter Killer’ Opens to Soft $6.6M

'Mid90s' snags Top 10 slot in expansion with $2.9M

Monday Update: After snagging the second-best October opening weekend ever last frame, Universal’s horror sequel Halloween repeated atop the box office. The film declined -59% to $31.4M, about in line with expectations.

The main newcomer this week, Lionsgate’s action thriller Hunter Killer, started on the lower end of most expectations. The title opened in fifth place with $6.6M.

A24’s coming-of-age drama Mid90s scraped the top 10 in its first weekend of wide releasing, after opening limited last frame. The movie took 10th place with $2.9M.

Comparisons

Total box office this weekend was $103.7M.

That’s -37.2% below last weekend but +35.0% ahead of this same weekend last year, when Jigsaw led with $16.6M.

Year-to-date box office stands at $9.68B. That’s +11.3% ahead of this same date last year, up from +11.0% after last weekend.

That’s now the best year-over-year standing since +12.0% in early March.

Demographics

A full demographic breakdown of the top 30 movies this weekend, courtesy of BoxofficeProfile by Vertigo, will be updated here soon.

Our full table of weekend actuals is below, followed by our Sunday update featuring fuller analysis.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, OCT. 26 – SUN, OCT. 28

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Halloween (2018) $31,419,070 -59% 3,990 62 $7,874 $126,075,470 2 Universal Pictures
2 A Star is Born $14,037,079 -26% 3,904 20 $3,596 $148,614,479 4 Warner Bros.
3 Venom $10,652,381 -41% 3,567 -320 $2,986 $187,134,695 4 Sony / Columbia
4 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween $7,284,207 -25% 3,723 202 $1,957 $38,133,016 3 Sony
5 Hunter Killer $6,653,777 2,720 $2,446 $6,653,777 1 Lionsgate / Summit
6 The Hate U Give $5,101,859 -33% 2,375 72 $2,148 $18,301,864 4 20th Century Fox
7 First Man $4,865,575 -42% 2,959 -681 $1,644 $37,808,655 3 Universal
8 Smallfoot $4,761,614 -28% 2,662 -370 $1,789 $72,602,664 5 Warner Bros.
9 Night School $3,236,025 -34% 1,991 -305 $1,625 $68,709,040 5 Universal
10 Mid90s $2,980,506 1055% 1,206 1202 $2,471 $3,330,676 2 A24
11 The Old Man & The Gun $1,763,032 -17% 1,042 240 $1,692 $7,177,129 5 Fox Searchlight
12 Bad Times At The El Royale $1,354,507 -60% 1,798 -1010 $753 $16,548,243 3 20th Century Fox
13 The House With A Clock In Its Walls $1,050,965 -42% 1,042 -546 $1,009 $66,523,980 6 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Johnny English Strikes Again $1,638,895 544 $3,013 $1,638,895 1 Universal Pictures
2 Indivisible $1,503,101 830 $1,811 $1,503,101 1 Pure Flix
3 Beautiful Boy $653,618 61% 190 142 $3,440 $1,495,815 3 Amazon
4 Gosnell: The Trial Of America’s Biggest Serial Killer $390,412 -39% 467 -44 $836 $3,207,636 3 GVN Releasing
5 Crazy Rich Asians $350,113 -35% 281 -121 $1,246 $172,825,178 11 Warner Bros.
6 Colette $331,764 -46% 235 -285 $1,412 $4,411,936 6 Bleecker Street
7 The Sisters Brothers $278,498 -63% 774 -367 $360 $2,749,543 6 Annapurna Pictures
8 Hell Fest $174,047 122% 907 644 $192 $10,975,670 5 Lionsgate / CBS Films
9 The Nun $172,369 -59% 335 -288 $515 $117,060,762 8 Warner Bros.
10 London Fields $168,575 613 $275 $168,575 1 GVN Releasing
11 A Simple Favor $150,585 -58% 222 -270 $678 $53,225,905 7 Lionsgate
12 Incredibles 2 $138,566 -20% 160 -16 $866 $607,899,050 20 Disney
13 The Meg $95,916 -31% 168 -35 $571 $142,976,043 12 Warner Bros.
14 Disney’s Christopher Robin $93,159 53% 148 40 $629 $98,835,109 13 Disney
15 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation $86,141 -38% 175 15 $492 $167,321,691 18 Sony / Columbia
16 The Predator $46,815 -28% 108 -33 $433 $50,923,296 7 Fox
17 Fahrenheit 11/9 $39,170 46% 289 252 $136 $6,319,606 6 Briarcliff Entertainment

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Can You Ever Forgive Me? $356,365 121% 25 20 $14,255 $586,504 2 Fox Searchlight
2 Suspiria $184,037 2 $92,019 $184,037 1 Amazon Studios
3 Wildlife $107,561 3% 18 14 $5,976 $245,680 2 IFC Films
4 The Happy Prince $80,265 36% 71 46 $1,130 $223,990 3 Sony Pictures Classics
5 Tea With the Dames $79,838 -3% 69 -2 $1,157 $574,175 6 IFC Films
6 The Wife $78,731 -40% 82 -48 $960 $7,608,506 11 Sony Pictures Classics
7 Border $73,700 7 $10,529 $73,700 1 Neon
8 What They Had $60,514 242% 25 21 $2,421 $85,565 2 Bleecker Street
9 Peppermint $44,958 -42% 88 -64 $511 $35,400,097 8 STX Entertainment
10 The Guilty $40,150 -33% 20 -9 $2,008 $129,694 2 Magnolia Pictures
11 The Fog (2018 Re-Release) $39,255 30 $1,309 $39,255 1 Rialto Pictures
12 Alpha $31,623 -41% 65 -21 $487 $35,759,226 11 Sony / Columbia
13 White Boy Rick $28,415 17% 64 7 $444 $30,579,162 7 Sony / Studio 8
14 Burning $26,130 2 $13,065 $26,130 1 Well Go USA Entertainment
15 Ant-Man and the Wasp $25,036 -50% 68 -37 $368 $216,640,060 17 Disney
16 Studio 54 $19,713 -11% 14 7 $1,408 $129,074 4 Zeitgeist Films
17 The Price of Everything $18,987 13% 8 7 $2,373 $45,699 2 HBO Films
18 Rampant $18,326 2 $9,163 $18,326 1 Well Go USA Entertainment
19 The Oath $17,821 -92% 92 -208 $194 $387,391 3 Roadside Attractions
20 Viper Club $14,180 3 $4,727 $14,180 1 Roadside Attractions
21 Slender Man $14,078 -43% 37 -20 $380 $30,564,825 12 Sony / Screen Gems
22 Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. $11,309 8% 6 0 $1,885 $196,382 5 Abramorama
23 Monsters and Men $8,751 -38% 10 -15 $875 $500,101 5 Neon
24 Love, Gilda $7,835 -26% 18 -1 $435 $612,478 6 Magnolia Pictures
25 Searching $7,193 -35% 25 -9 $288 $25,957,083 10 Sony Pictures
26 Wings of Desire (2018 re-release) $6,999 -46% 1 0 $6,999 $32,202 2 Janus Films
27 Kusama – Infinity $4,754 25% 7 -2 $679 $330,596 8 Magnolia Pictures
28 Unbroken: Path to Redemption $4,668 -67% 21 -31 $222 $6,197,181 7 Pure Flix
29 Little Women (2018) $4,534 -65% 10 -9 $453 $1,355,955 5 Pinnacle Peak
30 Senso $3,984 1 $3,984 $3,984 1 Rialto Pictures
31 Puzzle $3,804 47% 8 4 $476 $2,026,265 14 Sony Pictures Classics
32 Pick of the Litter $2,703 -59% 11 -5 $246 $519,150 9 IFC Films
33 The Great Battle $2,590 -64% 2 -2 $1,295 $470,657 6 Well Go USA Entertainment
34 God Bless the Broken Road $2,425 0% 10 4 $243 $2,841,743 8 Freestyle Releasing
35 MFKZ $2,283 279% 1 0 $2,283 $226,548 3 GKIDS
36 The Cakemaker $2,225 -6% 2 0 $1,113 $871,577 18 Strand Releasing
37 Golden Job $2,169 -41% 1 -1 $2,169 $284,400 5 Well Go USA Entertainment
38 All About Nina $2,039 -28% 8 0 $255 $97,950 5 The Orchard
39 Blaze $1,784 1% 11 -1 $162 $685,182 11 IFC Films / Sundance Selects
40 El Pacto $1,453 10 $145 $1,453 1 SIR
41 Horn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story $1,442 -53% 2 1 $721 $7,090 2 Abramorama
42 Good Manners (As Boas Maneiras) $1,393 1 $1,393 $29,650 14 Distrib Films Us
43 The Advocates $969 -78% 1 0 $969 $9,523 2 Cinema Libre Studio
44 Operation Finale $856 -84% 8 -6 $107 $17,608,504 9 MGM
45 Sorry To Bother You $795 -40% 2 -1 $398 $17,492,890 17 Annapurna Pictures
46 Black ’47 $789 -53% 3 -2 $263 $46,986 5 IFC Films
47 Hale County This Morning, This Evening $748 2 $374 $31,404 7 Cinema Guild
48 The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales $435 -82% 6 2 $73 $34,939 2 GKIDS
49 Liyana $408 -70% 1 0 $408 $8,984 3 Abramorama
50 The Rider $287 2 $144 $2,403,143 29 Sony Pictures Classics
51 Stella’s Last Weekend $90 -69% 2 -2 $45 $3,762 3 Paladin

Sunday Update: Halloween is a repeat winner at the North American box office this weekend, snagging the top spot for the second weekend in a row with an estimated $32 million. Elsewhere, new wide and semi-wide releases Hunter Killer, Indivisible, and Johnny English Strikes Again failed to make much of an impact in a crowded frame.

Dropping 58% from its powerful $76.2 million debut last weekend, Halloween demonstrated better-than-average legs for a horror sequel thanks to positive word-of-mouth, proximity to the titular holiday, a lack of competition in the horror space, and the addition of IMAX screens to the film’s theater-count tally. Looking at other recent blockbuster R-rated horror titles, it held up better than the sophomore weekends of The Nun (-66.1%), The Conjuring 2 (-63.2%) and Paranormal Activity 3 (-65.5%), though it couldn’t match It‘s mere 51.3% dip from last year. Nonetheless, this is an impressive hold that brings the sequel/reboot’s total to $126.7 million after just ten full days of release.

Finishing in second place for the fourth weekend in a row, A Star Is Born continued its incredible run with an estimated $14.1 million, a dip of just 26% from last weekend’s total. Owing to incredible word-of-mouth, the Warner Bros. musical romance hasn’t experienced a weekend-to-weekend drop of more than 35% since its debut. Its total now stands at a starry $148.7 million, and at this rate it’s certain to continue a leggy run well into the holiday season.

Sony’s Venom remained in third place for the second weekend in a row with an estimated $10.8 million, lifting its cume to $187.2 million after four weeks of release. The early-fall hit has held up better than expected since its record $80.2 million opening at the beginning of the month, and it will soon surpass the $200 million mark.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween held steady in fourth place in its third weekend of release, taking in an estimated $7.5 million for a total of $38.3 million to date. The PG-rated horror-comedy debuted much softer than the first film but has held up well in subsequent weeks, clearly benefitting from the upcoming holiday and a dearth of competition in the family space.

In fifth place, the submarine action film Hunter Killer debuted about as expected with an estimated $6.6 million, which counts as a slow start for a Gerard Butler title. That’s far less than his two most recent releases Geostorm and Den of Thieves, which brought in $13.7 million and $15.2 million in their respective debuts. Co-starring Gary Oldman and Common, the Lionsgate release was panned by critics but received an “A-” Cinemascore from opening day audiences. Based on its debut numbers, it looks destined for a swift fall from the Top 10 in a crowded season.

Remaining steady in sixth was Fox’s The Hate U Give, which brought in a healthy $7.6 million in its wide expansion last weekend and dipped just 33% this weekend to an estimated $5.1 million. With $18.3 million to date, the acclaimed YA drama starring Amandla Stenberg has been one of the fall season’s true sleeper success stories.

Seventh and eighth went to two holdovers, Universal’s First Man and Warner Bros.’ Smallfoot, which brought in an estimated $4.9 million and $4.7 million in their third and fifth weekends, respectively. The former now has a total of $37.8 million, which counts as a disappointing result for a film from La La Land dream team Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling. Smallfoot, meanwhile, has been a decent performer this fall and now has a total of $72.5 million.

Coming in ninth, Universal’s Night School took in an estimated $3.2 million for a healthy $71.4 million total to date as it winds down its theatrical release.

Slipping into the Top 10 in its wide expansion this weekend was Mid90s, which brought in an estimated $3 million from 1,206 theaters following an excellent limited release last weekend. The total for the Jonah Hill-directed skater flick now stands at $3.35 million.

Two new titles debuting in semi-wide release fell outside the Top 10 this weekend. Opening on 830 screens, Pure Flix’s faith-based drama Indivisible brought in an estimated $1.57 million, while the international hit Johnny English Strikes Again brought in an estimated $1.6 million from 544 theaters. The latter’s worldwide total now stands at $107.7 million.

Limited Release:

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria opened in just two locations and brought in an estimated $179,806, giving the Amazon Studios release a sizzling per-screen average of $89,903. The horror remake, which stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton in a story about a macabre women’s dance academy in 1977 Berlin, expands nationwide next weekend.

Following two solid weeks of limited release, Amazon Studio’s Beautiful Boy expanded to 189 locations and brought in an estimated $592,897, giving the Steve Carell-Timothee Chalamet drama an okay per-screen average of $3,121. Its total now stands at $1.43 million.

After debuting in just five theaters last weekend, the Melissa McCarthy comedy-drama Can You Ever Forgive Me? expanded to 25 locations and brought in an estimated $380K, giving it a healthy per-screen average of $15,200 and a total of $610,139 to date.

Overseas Update:

20th Century Fox opened Bohemian Rhapsody in the U.K. and took in an impressive $12.2 million, which is significantly higher than other recent musical hits including La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Les Miserables. The biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (something of a national hero in his native U.K., which helps explain the film’s impressive debut there) is slated to open in U.S. theaters next Friday.

Halloween became the No. 1 title worldwide this weekend after grossing an estimated $25.6 million from 62 territories. Its international cume is now $45.6 million and its global total stands at a whopping $172.3 million after less than two weeks of release.

A Star Is Born brought in an estimated $17.6 million overseas this weekend, bringing its international total to $104.6 million and its global cume to a sensational $253.3 million. Totals so far include $25 million in the U.K., $10.2 million in Australia, and $8.7 million in France.

Venom crossed the $500 million mark worldwide this weekend after bringing in an estimated $17.3 million from 65 markets. Its international tally is $321.1 million while its global cume now stands at $508.4 million. This is all without China, where the Sony title is slated to open on Nov. 9.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, OCT. 26 – SUN, OCT. 28

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Halloween (2018) $32,050,000 -58% 3,990 62 $8,033 $126,706,400 2 Universal Pictures
2 A Star is Born $14,145,000 -26% 3,904 20 $3,623 $148,722,400 4 Warner Bros.
3 Venom $10,800,000 -40% 3,567 -320 $3,028 $187,282,314 4 Sony / Columbia
4 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween $7,500,000 -23% 3,723 202 $2,015 $38,348,809 3 Sony
5 Hunter Killer $6,650,000 2,720 $2,445 $6,650,000 1 Lionsgate / Summit
6 The Hate U Give $5,100,000 -33% 2,375 72 $2,147 $18,300,005 4 20th Century Fox
7 First Man $4,940,000 -41% 2,959 -681 $1,669 $37,883,080 3 Universal
8 Smallfoot $4,750,000 -28% 2,662 -370 $1,784 $72,591,050 5 Warner Bros.
9 Night School $3,260,000 -33% 1,991 -305 $1,637 $68,733,015 5 Universal
10 Mid90s $3,000,000 1062% 1,206 1202 $2,488 $3,350,170 2 A24
11 The Old Man & The Gun $1,800,000 -16% 1,042 240 $1,727 $7,214,097 5 Fox Searchlight
12 Bad Times At The El Royale $1,400,000 -59% 1,798 -1010 $779 $16,593,736 3 20th Century Fox
13 The House With A Clock In Its Walls $1,046,000 -42% 1,042 -546 $1,004 $66,519,015 6 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Johnny English Strikes Again $1,626,000 544 $2,989 $1,626,000 1 Universal Pictures
2 Indivisible $1,575,000 830 $1,898 $1,575,000 1 Pure Flix
3 Free Solo $1,061,659 4% 394 143 $2,695 $5,177,991 5 National Geographic Entertainment
4 Beautiful Boy $592,897 46% 192 144 $3,088 $1,435,094 3 Amazon
5 Colette $327,636 -47% 235 -285 $1,394 $4,407,808 6 Bleecker Street
6 The Sisters Brothers $271,051 -64% 774 -367 $350 $2,742,096 6 Annapurna Pictures
7 Hell Fest $175,000 123% 907 644 $193 $10,976,623 5 Lionsgate / CBS Films
8 A Simple Favor $135,000 -62% 222 -270 $608 $53,210,320 7 Lionsgate

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Can You Ever Forgive Me? $380,000 135% 25 20 $15,200 $610,139 2 Fox Searchlight
2 Suspiria $179,806 2 $89,903 $179,806 1 Amazon Studios
3 Wildlife $111,274 6% 18 14 $6,182 $249,393 2 IFC Films
4 The Happy Prince $80,604 36% 71 46 $1,135 $224,329 3 Sony Pictures Classics
5 Tea With the Dames $80,056 -3% 67 -4 $1,195 $574,393 6 IFC Films
6 The Wife $78,476 -40% 82 -48 $957 $7,608,251 11 Sony Pictures Classics
7 Border $71,565 7 $10,224 $71,565 1 Neon
8 What They Had $57,764 227% 25 21 $2,311 $82,815 2 Bleecker Street
9 Peppermint $40,000 -48% 88 -64 $455 $35,395,139 8 STX Entertainment
10 Burning $28,650 2 $14,325 $28,650 1 Well Go USA Entertainment
11 The Price of Everything $19,874 18% 8 7 $2,484 $46,586 2 HBO Films
12 The Oath $17,820 -92% 93 -207 $192 $387,390 3 Roadside Attractions
13 Viper Club $14,094 3 $4,698 $14,094 1 Roadside Attractions
14 Monsters and Men $8,751 -38% 10 -15 $875 $500,101 5 Neon
15 Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. $7,468 -29% 5 -1 $1,494 $192,541 5 Abramorama
16 Monrovia, Indiana $6,100 1 $6,100 $6,100 1 Zipporah Films
17 Weed the People $4,279 1 $4,279 $4,279 1 Mangurama
18 Bisbee ’17 $3,812 4 $953 $108,832 8 4th Row Films
19 The Advocates $1,458 -67% 1 0 $1,458 $10,012 2 Cinema Libre Studio
