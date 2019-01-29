Boxoffice Breakouts: 10 Movies That Could Make a Big Impact in 2019





Captain Marvel

Friday, March 8

Disney

Directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson

Marvel Comics’ first female lead aims to emulate rival DC Comics’ Wonder Woman, a smash at $412.5M. Captain is already Fandago’s third-highest pre-seller ever among Marvel films, behind only Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther—which become the company’s two biggest titles. This title is poised to be one of Q1’s biggest box office earners.





Avengers: Endgame

Friday, April 26

Disney

Directors: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner

Avengers: Infinity War was last year’s second-highest-grossing film domestically with $678.8M, behind only Black Panther. After Infinity ended on a cliffhanger, December’s teaser trailer for sequel Endgame set a new record for most online views for a trailer within its first 24 hours. As of this writing, it’s already one of YouTube’s 10 most viewed American movie trailers of all time.





Aladdin

Friday, May 24

Disney

Director: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Will Smith, Mena Massoud

The original animated Aladdin was 1992’s top film with $217.3M—a total that would impress even today but stuns at $463.0M adjusted for ticket-price inflation. This live-action remake aims to follow Disney’s other successful live-action remakes this decade including Beauty and the Beast with $504.0M, The Jungle Book with $364.0M, and Alice in Wonderland with $334.1M.

Toy Story 4

Friday, June 21

Disney

Director: Josh Cooley

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen

The Toy Story franchise is arguably Pixar’s most iconic, making this installment particularly compelling. Toy Story 3 was the highest-grossing film of 2010 domestically, earning $415.0M. Pixar has been on a box office tear with (most of) its recent sequels, including Incredibles 2 with $608.5M and Finding Dory with $486.2M.





Spider-Man: Far from Home

Friday, July 5

Sony / Columbia

Director: Jon Watts

Cast: Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya

Spider-Man: Homecoming was the sixth-biggest movie of 2017, earning $334.2M. Audiences responded positively to the character’s introduction to the Marvel universe and the younger take on the character. The sequel adds new characters including Mysterio, a favorite of comic fans who hasn’t appeared on-screen to date.

The Lion King

Friday, July 19

Disney

Director: Jon Favreau

Cast: Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles, James Earl Jones

1994’s original Lion King was the year’s second-biggest movie, earning $312.8M or a massive $682.0M adjusted for ticket-price inflation. The film’s reputation has only increased since, cementing itself as a contemporary classic for Generation Z and millennials. The trailer for the CGI-animated version earned the third-most online views ever for a trailer in its first 24 hours.

It: Chapter 2

Friday, September 6

Warner Bros.

Director: Andres Muschietti

Cast: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Skarsgård

2017’s It shattered several records, including biggest R-rated horror movie and biggest September opening by almost doubling the previous record set by Rush Hour. Overall, It was the seventh-biggest movie of 2017, earning $327.4M. The sequel takes place in the present day, several decades after the original 1980s setting, with the original characters now grown and still haunted by a demonic clown.

Frozen 2

Friday, November 22

Disney

Directors: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck

Cast: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad

Frozen was the third-highest grosser of 2013, earning $400.7M. Its enchanted box office run owes its success to longevity: it spent a stunning 16 weekends in the top 10, the most of any film from the past decade. The sequel emerges from this list as one of the most anticipated animated movies of the year.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sequel

Friday, December 13

Sony / Columbia

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was one of the most surprising box office breakouts of the entire decade, the fourth-biggest movie of 2017, earning $404.5M. The entire cast and director are back for the part-comedy, part-fantasy, part-action sequel. This follow-up might be saying “welcome” to the top tier of the box office.

Star Wars: Episode IX

Friday, December 20

Disney

Director: J.J. Abrams

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega

2015’s The Force Awakens was the highest-grossing film of its year, as was 2017’s The Last Jedi. The series aims to three-peat what claims to be its final installment. Writer and director J.J. Abrams returns as he did on the universally beloved Awakens, after Rian Johnson wrote and directed Jedi to a much more mixed reception.