K-Pop Concert Film Sets Event Cinema Record for Single-Day Global Box Office

French event cinema distributor Pathé Live will be bringing back BTS concert film WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL for additional screenings on February 9 and 10. The encore follows the title’s record-setting debut on January 26, in which it reportedly achieved the highest one-day box office for an event cinema release by registering 1.2 million admissions and $11.7 million in global box office. February’s encore screenings will be available in ScreenX at participating locations in 15 territories.

The title is the largest worldwide event cinema release recorded, with 4,100 participating locations across 102 territories. It fared particularly well in the United States, where it earned over $2.8 million across 1,002 locations and claimed an impressive per-screen average of $2,869 in its original one-day run.

Event cinema has begun to hit high benchmarks at the domestic box office with increased frequency lately. CineLife Entertainment’s re-release of John Carpenter’s Halloween was a major event cinema hit in the fall; Fathom Events has enjoyed the runaway success of Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old in recent weeks, the highest-grossing event cinema release to date at $8.34 million. Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies’ annual TCM Big Screen Classics series launched its 2019 season on Sunday, January 27 with The Wizard of Oz, earning over $1 million and becoming the company’s highest single-day release. Encore Oz screenings were subsequently scheduled for January 29 and 30.