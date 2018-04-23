Cacinesa Partners with Barco and Bardan to Become First All-Laser Cinema in El Salvador
PRESS RELEASE
Cinionic, as Barco, and Bardan have collaborated for many years on the latest cinema technologies designed to deliver superior image quality and operational efficiencies for exhibitors in Latin America and the Southeast United States. Cacinesa is the latest multiplex to feature Barco Smart Laser projectors in every auditorium.
As the El Salvador cinema market matures, Cacinesa understands the value that an all-laser multiplex can bring to their bottom line as a prime market differentiator.
“We have always invested in the latest cinema technologies to bring the best movie entertainment quality to El Salvador. With these ultra-high quality Barco laser projectors and support from Bardan, we are now able to offer the best movie presentation on par with the world’s largest cinema circuits.”
Francisco Enrique Urdampilleta Ayala, CEO of Cacinesa
Commitment to Latin America ensures best quality and reliability
Cinionic and Bardan are happy to support Cacinesa’s quest to become the top movie theater in El Salvador and the Central American region by providing the best laser projectors for every auditorium in their theater. The companies have partnered frequently to offer comprehensive customer support for cinema deployments: site planning, projector selection, sales and installation, and hands-on technical assistance. Installation and advanced service certification training is also available in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City, Mexico; and Sacramento, California.
Cinionic offers a diverse portfolio of 18 laser projectors, providing exhibitors with the perfect match for every screen to easily and cost-effectively create an all-laser multiplex. Models range from the compact, economical Smart Laser SLP series with low-cost, simple operations, to the robust Flagship Laser LHC series, offering the highest contrast and stunning brightness for higher-ticket movie presentations on premium screens, including 3D.
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.