‘Captain Marvel’ on Pace to Shatter Marvel Pre-Sales Records on Atom Tickets

Captain Marvel is on pace to shatter Marvel pre-sales records for Atom Tickets. Captain Marvel has already eclipsed other Marvel movies including Deadpool 2, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Black Panther, and Venom in the first 24 hours of pre-sales on Atom Tickets. This is remarkable because the movie’s opening is still two months away. And while Avengers: Infinity War still holds the top spot for best 24-hour pre-sales—tickets to the movie went on sale just 42 days before it’s opening–it’s looking like Captain Marvel could outpace it in terms of overall pre-sales on Atom Tickets.

Captain Marvel is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019 according to a survey of movie fans conducted by Atom Tickets last month. According to the same survey, moviegoers are also excited to see Brie Larson in the movie.

