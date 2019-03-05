Captain Marvel Becomes Biggest Fandango Preseller Since Avengers: Infinity War

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES – March 5, 2019 – Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies, is reporting that “Captain Marvel” is currently its biggest advance ticket seller since “Avengers: Infinity War” at the same point in the sales cycle. Opening in theaters this Friday, the newest installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pacing to surpass Fandango presales for any other movie since the release of “Infinity War” in April 2018.

“There’s a reason ‘Captain Marvel’ is Fandango’s fastest preseller since ‘Infinity War’: fans can’t wait to experience the nostalgic ‘90s vibe of the film and to see Brie Larson as one of the most powerful and relatable superheroes we’ve seen on the big screen,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “With ‘Endgame’ approaching, fans are also rushing to the multiplex to find out how ‘Marvel’ fits into the ‘Avengers’ storyline, plus they can’t wait to see Goose, the scene-stealing cat.”

According to Fandango’s survey of over 1,000 “Captain Marvel” moviegoers:

98% are looking forward to seeing how “Captain Marvel” connects to the ongoing “Avengers” storyline

92% are looking forward to the movie’s ‘90s setting.

81% are excited about seeing “Captain Marvel” because they hope it will provide more answers to “Infinity War” before seeing “Endgame.”

75% are looking forward to seeing the “de-aging” process used on Samuel L. Jackson to portray a younger Nick Fury and on Clark Gregg as rookie Agent Coulson.

Fandango is also exclusively debuting a new “Captain Marvel” clip with Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Clark Gregg, hosted by directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, as part of the site’s popular “Director’s Scene Breakdown” series on YouTube here.

Fans can also buy Fandango’s new “Captain Marvel” gift cards here.