CES+ brings to Exhibitors the First-of-a-kind Cinema-as-a-Service Solution

April 22, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

Las Vegas, Nevada April 22nd 2018 Miami-based CES+ is thrilled to announce that they’re launching the industry’s first Cinema-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution during CinemaCon.

As change agents for the cinema industry and their ongoing pursuit of facilitating their customers’ growth CES+ leveraged its data, technology and services to design a disruptive subscription service model that will evolve the way exhibitors buy, operate and support, projection and sound equipment.

Cinema-as-a-Service is a 100% agnostic and comprehensive end-to-end managed service solution that significantly decreases exhibitors’ upfront investments and removes the weight of projection operations.

In the words of Luis M. Arreola, VP of Business Development at CES+: “We deliver a solution that supports our customers’ need to adopt latest-generation equipment for all their auditoriums, such as laser projection and immersive sound, so they can offer guests a more engaging experience.  This not only helps exhibitors to keep their venues updated but also gives them key differentiators to attract more guests.”

In his words, CES+ always strives to give customers solutions that drive revenue – which is everyone’s bottom line. Through CES+’s Cinema-as-a-Service solution, exhibitors can easily invest in new technology and equipment starting at US$10 dollars an hour.

Further, for the same rate and during the entire lifetime of the service agreement, CES+ alleviates client worries around their theatrical operations, equipment maintenance, and tech support by providing a broad network of certified technicians, and a 24/7 support center, empowered by CIELO solutions and predictive analytics, that guarantee a seamless operation.

“Cinema-as-a-Service is just the beginning of a new wave of CES+ continuous innovation, we leverage on solid technology and partnerships to guide our customers to create a genuine competitive advantage” said Guillermo Younger Jr. CEO at CES+

CES+ will also unveil other launches during CinemaCon, pivotal among them the Projection Network IT Management Service and the 5th version of CIELO

If you’re attending CinemaCon and would like to learn more about CES+’s Solutions schedule an appointment at sales@ces.plus.

 

