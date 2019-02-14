CGR Cinemas And VOX Cinemas Team Up to Bring Immersive Cinema Experiences To the Middle East and North Africa

La Rochelle, France and Dubaï, United Arab Emirates:

Leading French company CGR Cinemas, and Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, parent company of VOX Cinemas, today announced a strategic partnership to add the brand-new premium screen concept, ICE THEATER (ICE for Immersive Cinema Experience) across select cinemas in the region.

The ICE THEATER combines state-of-the-art design, excellence in sound and image technologies, and the truly revolutionary ICE IMMERSIVE© sensorial experience. It meets growing demand from customers for immersive experiences in cinema. With an exceptional film line-up for 2019 that will see more than 20 blockbusters secured in ICE IMMERSIVE® technology, VOX Cinemas will operate the very first international rollout of this premium technology in its cinemas.

Speaking on the partnership, Cameron Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment and Cinemas added: “We were impressed by the outstanding technological excellence of the ICE THEATER concept and welcome this strategic partnership with CGR Cinemas. . As part of our vision to deliver outstanding offerings to customers across our markets, we continually seek the best cinema experience that can truly enthrall our audience. The outstanding offerings delivered by ICE PREMIUM THEATERS is yet another opportunity for us to further enhance the cinema-going experience and bring great moments for our customers”.

Jocelyn Bouyssy, Managing Director of CGR CINEMAS, added: “I’m thrilled to announce this ambitious new venture for CGR Cinemas , as we fully share VOX Cinemas’ innovative vision regarding the future of the cinema exhibition business. This partnership which will extend to some of the most dynamic markets in the world pays tribute to our efforts to develop an innovative concept based on a suitable business model for cinemas operators.”

With a record number of blockbusters released in ICE IMMERSIVE© technology last year, including Sony’s Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle, Paramount’s Mission Impossible Fall Out, Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Warner’s Aquaman, and many more, 2019 promises to be even better. Universal’s How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Fox’s Alita Battle Angel, Sony’s Men In Black International and Spider- Man Far From Home, Metropolitan’s Hellboy and Warner’s Shazam & Annabelle 3, to name but a few, will all be released in the revolutionary ICE IMMERSIVE® technology.