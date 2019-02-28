Charles S. Cohen to be Honored with French Legion of Honor Award

PRESS RELEASE

Businessman, leading patron of the cinematic arts, and dedicated advocate for French film in the United States, Charles S. Cohen will be awarded the insignia of Chevalier of the Legion of Honor by Gérard Araud, French Ambassador to the United States, on Monday, March 4, in a ceremony held at the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in New York.

Already distinguished by France as a Chevalier of the National Order of Merit and a Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters, Cohen, whose service to cultural interchange has been a defining aspect of his career, is now recognized by the prestigious Legion of Honor.

Cohen is owner, chairman and CEO of Cohen Media Group (CMG) and Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation (CBRC). An entrepreneurial film producer/distributor/exhibitor and real estate executive, Cohen has developed a media company with a strong focus on distributing French films throughout North America. CMG is currently one of the most prolific distributors of French cinema in the United States.

After CMG’s creation in 2007, one of Cohen’s first investments was in Courtney Hunt’s Frozen River, for which he acted as the executive producer. The film won the 2008 Sundance Grand Jury Prize, two Spirit Awards, and two Oscar nominations. Since then, CMG has dedicated itself to the production and distribution of independent and arthouse films throughout North America, as well as the restoration of older foreign and American films.

Cohen Media Group (CMG) produces and distributes independent and arthouse films throughout North America. Its specialty home entertainment label, the Cohen Film Collection, releases restored and remastered editions of classic Hollywood and foreign films. Cohen Media Group has distributed over 113 feature films and 10 shorts. Coming off the back of its success at the 2017 Academy Awards with Best Foreign Language Film winner The Salesman, Cohen Media Group scored two nominations in 2018, marking CMG’s eighth Oscar nomination since the company was formed 10 years ago.

French-Lebanese drama The Insult, directed by Ziad Doueiri, was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, while Faces Places, from iconic French director Agnès Varda and artist JR, was nominated for Best Documentary Feature. The company has also acquired the rights to over 800 films, including cinema landmarks from Douglas Fairbanks and Buster Keaton. Charles Cohen recently acquired Merchant Ivory Productions, and restored iconic titles such as Shakespeare Wallah, Howards End and Maurice.

Notable French films distributed by CMG include Rachid Bouchareb’s Hors la loi, Jean Becker’s La Tête en friche, Stéphanie Foenkinos and David Foekinos’s La délicatesse, Benoît Jacquot’s Trois Cœurs and Les adieux à la reine, Lorraine Levy’s Le Fils de l’Autre, François Ozon’s Dans la maison, Gilles Legrand’s Tu seras mon fils, Patrice Chéreau’s La Reine Margot, Bertrand Tavernier’s Voyage à travers le cinéma français, and Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Mustang both nominated for an Academy Awards in the category Best Foreign Language Film.

One year ago, Charles S. Cohen spectacularly renovated and reopened one of New York City’s most revered movie houses, the historic Quad Cinema in the heart of Greenwich Village, New York City.

In 2017, Cohen’s acquisition of the iconic Paris cinema La Pagode, an integral part of French cultural history, which dates back to 1896, added to his growing catalogue of arthouse cinemas. Cohen is currently working with the French government on the plans of the restoration of this Parisian landmark.

In late 2018, Mr. Cohen purchased Landmark Theatres, the nation’s largest specialized theatre chain dedicated to independent cinema with 252 screens in 27 markets.

Cohen is the Chairman of the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF). He is also a trustee of the FACE Foundation (French-American Cultural Exchange), the Museum of The Moving Image, the Real Estate Board of New York and Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York.