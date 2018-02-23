Children in Need Nationwide to See ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ for Free Through Community-Driven “Give A Child The Universe” Initiative from Color Of Change and AMC Theatres®

PRESS RELEASE —

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Moviegoers of all ages anxiously await the newest blockbuster adaptation from Disney, A WRINKLE IN TIME, directed by award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. In advance of the movie’s opening, Color Of Change and AMC Theatres® are proud to announce the Give A Child The Universe initiative, powered by people and local communities, and helping thousands of youth see the movie for free beginning March 9.

Starting today, Give A Child The Universe encourages individual and group benefactors to purchase and donate tickets to the movie, enabling underprivileged children to see A WRINKLE IN TIME at a matinee showing at their local AMC Theatres location. Using the donations, Color Of Change will distribute tickets to a passionate network of local partners, schools and community-based organizations, allowing children to enjoy this highly anticipated title regardless of economic challenges.

“Color Of Change believes in the power of images and supports those working to change the rules in Hollywood so that inclusive, empathetic and human portrayals of Black people and people of color are prominent on the screen,” said Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color Of Change. “From ‘Selma’ to now ‘A Wrinkle In Time,’ Ava DuVernay has set out to change the rules in Hollywood for people of color and women. By casting a black teenage actress Storm Reid as the heroine at the center of this story, the filmmakers and the studio send a powerful message to millions of young people who will see someone like them embracing their individuality and strength to save the world. We are pleased to partner with AMC to ensure that as many young people as possible, regardless of economic and financial hardships, can see this groundbreaking film.”

“The WRINKLE IN TIME story is one that children from all backgrounds and walks of life can identify with and draw inspiration from, and we are thrilled to celebrate this film in a meaningful way, through the vision of Ava DuVernay and in partnership with Color Of Change,” said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, vice president, special content, AMC.

For more information and to donate to the Give A Child The Universe initiative please visit GiveAChildTheUniverse.com. The Give A Child The Universe website was created by POWSTER, which donated their services to this project.

“We used our experience creating online ticketing platforms for the world’s biggest movies to make this site easy to use and effective. We are proud to support Color Of Change and AMC in bringing this inspiring film to as many children and teens as possible,” said Ste Thompson, President, POWSTER.

Those interested can share #GiveAChildTheUniverse on social media and encourage others to do the same.

A WRINKLE IN TIME, a film adaptation of the classic novel by author Madeleine L’Engle, opens in movie theatres nationwide March 9, and stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Storm Reid, who plays the book’s central heroine, Meg Murry.