China’s Wanda Cinemas Opens World’s First All-LED Multiplex in Shanghai

PRESS RELEASE

SHANGHAI—Wanda Cinemas, China’s largest film distributor and cinema operator, recently partnered with Samsung and HARMAN Professional Solutions to create the world’s first all-LED cinema multiplex.

The first multiplex of its kind, the Shanghai ARCH Wanda Cinema features revolutionary Samsung ONYX LED screens in each of its six premium theater rooms. Since its recent introduction to the cinema industry in China and the rest of the world, the Samsung/HARMAN Onyx Cinema Solution has enhanced movie fans’ cinema experiences with unparalleled image and sound quality. By providing so many Onyx cinema screens in one location, Wanda Cinemas’ Shanghai ARCH location raises the bar for premium multi-function movie theaters.

“HARMAN is proud to help Wanda Cinemas introduce Samsung Onyx LED cinema screens to the China market,” said Frank Xiao, General Manager, HARMAN Professional Solutions, China. “After unveiling China’s first LED movie screen in early 2018, HARMAN has further contributed to the industry leader’s future by helping Wanda Cinemas create the first all-LED movieplex of its kind in the world. The Onyx cinema solution offers an unmatched next-generation movie theater experience for cinemagoers seeking high-quality entertainment.”

The Samsung Onyx LED cinema screen delivers lifelike image quality and industry-leading visual depth. Its unparalleled brightness and High-Dynamic-Range picture quality enable Wanda Cinemas to present movies with a clearer image and greater detail than traditional movie screens and home theater systems. The Samsung Onyx screens in each of Shanghai ARCH Wanda Cinema’s theaters are supported by state-of- the-art HARMAN audio systems, which provide the ultimate cinematic audio experience in every seat of the theater. JBL Sculpted Surround cinema speakers, subwoofers and surrounds bring movie soundtracks to life with incredible realism. The speaker systems are powered by Crown DCi-N amplifiers and optimized by BSS 160 digital audio processors.

In addition to delivering stunning visual power and larger-than-life audio performance, the Samsung/HARMAN Onyx Cinema Solution frees up space that would typically be used by traditional projection methods and enables the theater operators to experiment with different types of ambient lighting and room geometry. The versatility of the Onyx Cinema Solution also offers Wanda Cinemas the flexibility to generate revenue with new kinds of events, such as corporate presentations, concerts, games and more.