Interactive ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Movie Using Kino Technology in Development at Fox

Los Angeles, CA – April 26, 2018 – Twentieth Century Fox Film (TCFF) today announced that they are licensing Kino Industries’ CtrlMovie technology for the Studio’s upcoming film, CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE. The patented technology will allow in-theater audiences to control the characters’ action throughout the film using the app developed and created by Kino. This is the first film in a potential multi-film partnership utilizing this innovative technology. The announcement was made today during the CinemaCon presentation for TCFF in Las Vegas.

The film, based on the iconic 1980s book series that sold over 265 million copies worldwide, is currently in development at TCFF with John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, and Shannon Gilligan of Chooseco, the publisher of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” brand, attached to produce. Kino Industries principals Chady Eli Mattar, Scott C. Silver and Tobias Weber will serve as executive producers. Mike Ireland will oversee the project for TCFF.

Using Kino’s simple, proprietary app on their smart devices, viewers vote to decide what characters will do at pivotal points in the narrative. That means the same film will have a different plot, ending and even running time depending on the audience’s unanimous choices. And unlike previous attempts at interactive filmmaking, it all happens seamlessly, with no break in the onscreen action. The result is a deeply engaging and highly communal movie-watching experience, unlike anything that’s come before.

“Bringing game changing, innovative technology to audiences and enhancing the cinematic experience has always been a cornerstone of the Twentieth Century Fox brand and our next venture is the outstanding CtrlMovie technology we are utilizing for CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE,” said TCFF President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson. “This interactive experience, and the passionate, creative team behind this project, allow the true spirit of the beloved book series to fall into the hands of fans around the world.”

“First and foremost, we are filmmakers whose goal is to preserve the communal, in-theatre, big-screen experience. With CtrlMovie we will be expanding the art and science of motion pictures by transporting audiences to a new realm of movie-going while providing filmmakers, distributors and exhibitors with the tools, support and technology to take them there,” says Kino Co-CEO Chady Eli Mattar. “We are thrilled that Fox has opted to license our technology for their CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE films, which we expect to be the beginning of a new, long term partnership with the studio.”