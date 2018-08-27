Christie cinema projectors and Vive Audio sound systems on the menu at new Moviehouse & Eatery theater complex in Austin, Texas

PRESS RELEASE —

CYPRESS, Calif. – (August 27, 2018) – Christie® cinema projectors and Christie Vive Audio™ solutions are powering the innovative Moviehouse & Eatery theater complex, opened earlier this year and packing in audiences for what has been an impressive summer of blockbuster movie debuts, in the Lantana Place district of Austin, Texas.

Esteemed Christie business partner, Entertainment Supply & Technologies (ES&T), provided a one-stop solution for the 10 theater auditoriums, which include six Christie Solaria® Series CP2220 and four Christie Solaria Series CP2215 digital projectors. The projection is augmented by the innovative Christie Vive Audio solution that offers rich, dynamic and detailed sound to complete the cinematic experience in all of the theaters, as part of this dramatic entertainment and dining experience addition to the Austin entertainment scene. Additionally, Dolby CP-750 sound processors were included to complement the Vive systems and complete the superior visual and sound experience in each auditorium.

“The Christie CP2220 and CP2215 cinema projectors deliver impressive visuals in a cost-effective, compact solution, and are easy to install and service,” said Barney Bailey, president and CEO of ES&T. “As well, Christie is a pleasure to deal with and that combined with their reliable technology, proven in tens of thousands of cinemas worldwide, make them our firm’s go-to choice for discerning customers, such as the Moviehouse & Eatery.”

Bailey noted that ES&T has been a supply partner for Moviehouse & Eatery since the chain launched in 2012. “We have enjoyed a very productive working relationship with this client in the past but this was an even more exciting and challenging project because it is first time we installed a complete Christie digital projection and Vive sound system package for a customer.”

”We continue to look for ways to make the movies better for our guests. Just as our culinary team strives daily to make improvements to our scratch prepared menu, we are constantly thinking of how to further enhance the movie experience and we’re very happy with how Christie’s Solaria projectors in conjunction with Vive Audio came together in this, our fifth location,” said Chance Robertson, EVP, Moviehouse & Eatery. “We plan to open more Moviehouse & Eatery locations in the near future and look forward to our continued partnership with Christie and Entertainment Supply & Technologies.“

Bailey applauded how Moviehouse & Eatery has perfected the entertainment and dine-in experience. “This venue has combined the perfect combination of impressive menu and service offerings, with superior technology, leading up to its grand opening to the public in May, and the complex is currently enjoying a very successful summer box office season.”

“Christie and ES&T are very privileged to have such a close, ongoing relationship with Moviehouse & Eatery,” said Scott McCallum, account manager, Cinema, for Christie. “The Lantana Place complex is an excellent example of the latest moviegoing and dining experience, which is successfully competing for a share of today’s entertainment dollars. For patrons looking to catch dinner and a movie, Moviehouse & Eatery Lantana dine-in theaters feature plush recliners and a dedicated wait staff. A full service bar in the lobby also gives everyone a place to gather before enjoying dinner and a show, and serves up nightcaps to end the evening.”