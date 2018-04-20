Christie Experiential Network Partners with SurveyMe to Engages, Reward Moviegoers

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK – (April 20, 2018) – Christie Experiential Network (CEN), a leader in creating immersive and engaging experiential Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with the mobile feedback app SurveyMe. CEN Media Group has co-developed a new way for moviegoers and brands to interact with each other through SurveyMe.

CEN’s extensive digital interactive network, which operates in hundreds of cinema lobbies across the United States, is expanding its already-impressive cinema lobby offering to include SurveyMe’s mobile consumer feedback app. The app will accompany CEN’s buffet of products designed to engage cinemagoers with brands and studios and act as a second screen to extend the advertising experience for audiences before, during and after their movie experience. In addition to insights from their demographic data-enabled displays, CEN will now offer exhibitors, brands and studios access to direct consumer feedback allowing them to dive right in to what truly matters and excites the cinema audience.

Guests can download the free SurveyMe mobile app, answer a few short questions and start earning rewards instantly.

“We are excited to work with a visionary company like Christie Experiential Network,” said Lee Evans, CEO of SurveyMe. “Our partnership enhances SurveyMe’s growing reputation as being the second screen of choice within the movie theater lobby experience. It provides everyone — including studios, exhibitors, and vendors — with a unique, real-time way of engaging and rewarding moviegoers at the exact point of experience.”

Kevin Romano, EVP of CEN Media Group, stated that, “This partnership will continue to enhance the customer’s movie going experience while expanding our network’s ability to capture engaging actionable data, consequently adding value for our exhibitors, studios and advertisers. Working with SurveyMe, we create elevated content which raises the profile even higher for these stakeholders.”

CEN Media Group and SurveyMe will be announcing their new partnership to the cinema industry in Las Vegas at CinemaCon 2018. CinemaCon takes place at Caesar’s Palace April 23– 26th and is the largest and most important annual gathering for cinema owners and operators from around the world. Both companies will be sharing results from recent campaigns and discussing project designs with new customers during the busy cinema-focused show.