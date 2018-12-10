Christie Launches New Laser Models at CineAsia 2018

Published December 10, 2018

PRESS RELEASE – Hong Kong, Dec. 10, 2018: Christie announced the addition of two new Christie Reallaser™ models to its widely adopted CineLife™ Series.

The Christie CP2315-RGB and Christie CP2320-RGB officially launch at CineAsia 2018, the only Pan-Asian convention dedicated to cinema exhibition and distribution communities; for which Christie has been selected as the Official Projection Partner.

“In Christie Reallaser™ we’ve pushed hard to bring the benefits of RGB pure laser, largely enjoyed by Premium Large Format cinema, to a much larger audience,” said Christie’s Allan Fernandes, Senior Product Manager for Cinema. “The introduction of the CP4325-RGB earlier this year was the start of that journey. The launch of our first 2K models gives all exhibitors the opportunity to secure superior color, contrast and cost-saving that RGB pure laser offers, without the premium price.”

