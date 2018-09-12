Christie Bringing RGB Laser Projectors to Kentucky Theater

PRESS RELEASE

CYPRESS, Calif. – (September 10, 2018) – Christie® cinema projectors will light up the screens for all nine auditoriums when the innovative Crowne Pointe Theatre complex, located in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, has its grand opening in October. Installation and project management was accomplished on time and on budget by Integrity Entertainment Systems, LLC (‘Integrity’); a valued Christie business partner.

Highlighting the Christie lineup is the installation of the CP4325-RGB, the cinema industry’s first affordable RGB pure laser projector. Featuring Christie’s proprietary RealLaser™ technology, and the first laser projector to power any mainstream Kentucky cinema, the

CP4325-RGB provides amazing color, extended contrast capabilities and more than 30,000 hours of optimal brightness performance, to illuminate the giant, 60-foot screen in the 226-seat auditorium, the largest of the nine auditoriums.

Three of the other Crowne Pointe auditoriums can accommodate 108 guests and are showing the latest releases on 50-foot screens powered by Christie CP4220 DLP xenon projectors, while the remaining five, 65-seat auditoriums have 40-foot screens illuminated brilliantly with Christie CP2220 DLP xenon projectors.

Rick Roman, general manager, Crowne Pointe Theatre, said, “Along with bringing the first mainstream laser-projection experience to the state of Kentucky, our new entertainment complex has many other features, including leather recliners in all nine auditoriums, reserved seating, self-serve ticketing and concessions, and is conveniently located just off Interstate 65. All of this contributes to making us the premiere movie theatre complex for the region.”

The Crowne Pointe Theatre is on schedule for hosting the opening gala in October, serving as the ‘crown jewel’ of cinemas in the region, said Roman. “We are combining a superior facility, great customer service and innovative promotional programs, and believe this will result in more people going to see more movies more often.”

Integrity and Christie Worked Together

“We are honored to be chosen by Crowne Point Theatre, to bring this unique cinema experience to Kentucky and adjacent state moviegoers,” said Gary Engvold, president of Integrity. Integrity is a full-service cinema supply company, created in 2002. Through partnerships with some of the industry’s leading suppliers, it creates custom solutions for projection, seating, point-of-sale, concession and lobby areas.

“We choose Christie for the overwhelming majority of our installations, as do our exhibition customers. Christie provides the brightest, highest-quality images for cinema and alternative content projections, with practically no downtime during conversions, and superior after-sale service and support. With the CP4325-RGB laser projector, Christie has asserted its leadership again, building on the workhorses that are their xenon offerings, including the CP4220 and CP2220 projection solutions in use at Crowne Pointe,” added Engvold.

Roman echoed Engvold, also affirming his very positive experiences with Christie. “Christie is a great business partner and a global leader in projection technology. Their reputation for delivering product excellence, great after-sales service, and ongoing customer support were key factors in helping us provide moviegoers with a great theatre experience,” said Roman.