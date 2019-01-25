Christie RealLaser Powers Charity Screening of ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ in Taipei

PRESS RELEASE – TAIPEI, Taiwan – January 25, 2019: Over a hundred dog owners and their pets from all over Taiwan recently converged on Songshan Cultural and Creative Park for a charity premiere of the Hollywood film A Dog’s Way Home. The Sony release tells the story of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human.

Organized by film distributor A Really Happy Film and Taiwan Dr. Dog Program, the premiere screening was powered by the Christie CP2320-RGB pure laser projector featuring RealLaser™ technology and CineLife™ electronics platform. It was installed by Christie’s Taiwanese partner, Dacoms Technology, which served as the official technology partner for this special event.

Under the direction of Dacoms’ technical team, the historic multi-showcase exhibition hall–formerly a basketball court where Taiwan’s most renowned basketball teams used to train–was transformed into a cozy movie theater equipped with a 10-meter screen, complete with floor mats and fluffy cushions for the comfort of audiences and their canine companions.

The event was made even more memorable with special appearances by Taiwanese singer/actress Rainie Yang, a well-known dog lover, as well as OLi, a celebrity Corgi..

“We’re very pleased to be part of this charity premiere, during which we deployed Christie’s next-generation direct-coupled RGB pure laser projector to deliver the most vibrant and realistic visuals to the audiences (and their pet dogs),” said Emily Hong, president, Dacoms Technology. “I’m also proud to note that this is the first-ever movie screening in Taiwan specially organized for dog lovers and their pets. The advent of RGB laser projection technology has created new prospects for film exhibition. With its compact ‘all-in-one’ footprint without the need for external cooling, Christie RealLaser projectors can be deployed beyond conventional cinema environments, and yet offer audiences projected visuals that are as stunning as what’s offered in movie theaters.”

Han Kim, Christie’s senior director, Asia-Pacific cinema sales, commented, “I’m delighted that our CP2320-RGB RealLaser cinema projector was deployed for the charity screening of A Dog’s Way Home, which mesmerized audiences with bright and dynamic visuals. At the same time, I’m heartened that our partner Dacoms had taken part in this meaningful event, and demonstrating the impeccable image quality and performance that Christie RealLaser cinema projectors can offer at venues beyond conventional movie theaters, which opens up new frontiers for RGB laser projection.”

By combining 2K resolution, an “all-in-one” form factor that eliminates the need for sub-ambient external cooling, an expanded color gamut, and contrast ratios that far exceed the DCI specification, the CP2320-RGB keeps stride with the enhancements in cinematic content by revealing a whole new depth of detail. Add to those advantages their high frame rate (HFR) capabilities, an extended contrast ratio of 3000:1, and over 30,000 hours of operation and without lamp changes.