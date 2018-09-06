Christie Becomes Toronto Film Festival’s Official Digital Projection Partner for 18th Consecutive Year

PRESS RELEASE

TORONTO – (September 4, 2018) – Christie® is proud to announce that it is the official digital projection partner, for the 18th consecutive year, of the 43 rd Toronto International Film Festival ®*, the world’s largest public film festival. Taking place from September 6-16, 2018, the Toronto International Film Festival garners global attention annually, screening almost 350 feature films and shorts, hosting 20 galas and attracting a veritable ‘Who’s Who’ of international movie luminaries.

“TIFF has worked with Christie for almost two decades, delivering a long standing service of cinema excellence and innovation,” said Diane Cappelletto, TIFF’s Director, Technical Production Services. “Christie’s support for cinema experiences as delivered on large screens across our Festival venues is laudable and we value their partnership and collaboration.”

Added Andrei Gravelle, TIFF’s Senior Technical Manager, “Christie, with its world-class projection technology and service resources, helps my team to ensure that TIFF’s movie fans have the best cinematic experience throughout the Festival. We’re thrilled to introduce major upgrades to our Roy Thomson Hall venue this year, and excited to see our audience reaction.”

“For the past 18 years, the Toronto International Film Festival has consistently employed Christie’s advanced cinema technologies to deliver on TIFF’s brand promise and delight its stakeholders and patrons,” said Arlonna Seymour, sr. director, Corporate Marketing, Christie. “We would like to congratulate Festival organizers for yet again picking a stellar lineup, ranging from art-house and documentary productions to upcoming awards contenders. We are thrilled they have entrusted Christie projection to help deliver the best visual experiences for their audiences.”

Christie projectors will power almost all Festival venues, including Roy Thomson Hall , the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre , the Elgin Theatre , and the Ryerson Theatre, mostly illuminated by Christie® Solaria® Series CP4230 /4220 projectors, which deliver 4K resolution and provide 20-34,000 lumens of brightness. Christie projectors will also illuminate the Winter Garden Theatre , Jackman Hall at the Art Gallery of Ontario and TIFF Bell Lightbox – where they are permanently installed – giving audiences at the Festival the best possible movie-going experience.

Additionally, Christie is assisting with the Industry Lounge, a meeting space where industry delegates relax, work and network. For this venue, a compact, unobtrusive Christie HD10K-M 3DLP projector will be installed for attendees at the Glenn Gould Studio; named for one of Canada’s most celebrated classical pianists.

In addition to TIFF, Christie’s advanced cinema technologies power world-class festivals, including Cannes and the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) .

