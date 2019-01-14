Cielo Cinema Partners with Sagaology for Expansion in Chinese Cinema Market

Published January 14, 2019 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE –  Jan. 14, 2019: Cielo Cinema has formed a strategic partnership with Sagaology Beijing Limited to provide access to Cielo Cinema, the leading IoT and M2Mmdevice monitoring platform to expand Cielo Cinema’s products in the Chinese exhibitor market.

Sagaology will provide sales, on-boarding, training and technical support for Cielo Cinema products in China. Sagaology is a technology company that is focused on solving the problems of exhibitors in areas of cinema projection, operational efficiencies and providing overall sound processes that create cost saving for their clients.

Lance Gil of Cielo said, “Sagaology is a great local partner for us in China. Their core business model aligns perfectly with what Cielo Cinema has to offer exhibitors. Our platform is all about refining processes and providing operational efficiencies that in turn provide massive cost savings to Cielo users which is synergistic with what Sagaology offers their exhibitors.”

Wen Chen of Sagaology said, “The Cielo Cinema offering will fill the void in the Chinese market in terms of an enterprise offering for IoT and M2M device monitoring. We at Sagaology are excited to be offering this disruptive technology to our existing and new potential exhibitors in the Chinese market.”

