Cielo and Cinemaxx Partner for Digital Management of Theater Operations Across Indonesia

PRESS RELEASE – Miami, USA & Jakarta, Indonesia – January 30, 2019: Cinemaxx Global Pasifik, Indonesia’s fastest-growing movie theater network and part of Lippo Group, has selected Cielo, a leading platform in analytics, remote monitoring and automated support for the cinema industry, as its partner of choice for digital management of the entire Cinemaxx circuit in Indonesia.

Founded in 2014, Cinemaxx operates 45 theater complexes with 235 screens and growing across Indonesia. As part of their growth expansion, Cinemaxx identified Cielo’s machine-to-machine (M2M) technology as a turning point in theater operations, allowing them to proactively manage their business with mobility and real-time visibility.

Lance Gil, VP of global sales for Cielo Cinema, said, “We are extremely proud to have been selected by Cinemaxx to deliver our enterprise monitoring solution in Indonesia. This partnership is a validation of the value that Cielo Cinema is adding to exhibitors across the world. We are looking forward to deliver Cielo’s end-to-end digital suite of products and process optimization capabilities to all Cinemaxx theaters.”

After months of trials and testing with several competing vendors, Cinemaxx chose Cielo for several reasons, among them the cutting-edge automated and highly mobile management capabilities of Cielo that allow Cinemaxx to cover a vast geographic area that would present a challenge to service physically. This, in turn, generates greater efficiencies for Cinemaxx, resulting in cost savings from on-site tech time and prevention of potential loss shows.

Gerald Dibbayawan, chief executive officer at Cinemaxx, said, “With Cinemaxx’s aggressive expansion across the 260 million populated nation of Indonesia along with our aim in uplifting the guest experience, it is inherent to streamline and monitor Cinemaxx’s screen operations effectively and efficiently in real time from anywhere, which is why we chose Cielo Cinema as our platform of choice.”

Cielo operates over 12,000 screens and 20,000 devices across the world.