CIELO Expands International Footprint Through Global Partner Program

PRESS RELEASE —

CinemaCon, Las Vegas, Nevada April 23, 2018

CIELO takes pride in putting client feedback and insights into play to improve on their service delivery, and they certainly listened: to enable exhibitors around the world with access to the latest innovation in movie theater technology, CIELO just expanded their partner program to cinema service providers and integrators who want to be a part of their growing network of authorized resellers.

As their VP of Sales, Alex Younger, stated: “We are a very customer-centric organization; we want to make sure we deliver a great experience to exhibitors, and the best way to do that is through a network of regional partners that they trust and can swiftly provide them with remote support, field services and guidance.”

CIELO, which is based in Miami, Florida, welcomes global partners who wish to join their channel, get training and the latest news on CIELO’s innovation, leverage the benefits of associating with their disruptive technology, and use their proprietary tools to provide support, sales and customer service to their client ecosystem within their region. To date, CIELO’s three regional partners are Unique Digital in Europe, W.Intex in Brazil, and most recently Sonic, in the US. The company hopes to take the CIELO experience to multiple exhibitors across all regions.

“CIELO Command is the perfect choice for service providers and integrators to exchange old monitoring and ticketing systems, leveraging the latest technology specifically ideated for the cinema industry, and enhancing their support processes to provide proactive service to their customers,” Mr. Younger added.

In addition, CIELO partners can offer to their customers the benefits of the full suite of CIELO, the visibility of monitoring and analytics modules with over 25 views of theater performance including playback, and operational reports; the control provided by CIELO Director, which allows managers to assign alerts, tasks and collaborate for faster issue resolution, all delivered over a secure cloud-based network solution to help them gauge venue performance and make corrections to avoid service interruption, keeping productivity and process efficiencies up.

Reach out to CIELO at sales@cielocinema.com for more information on their technology and partner program or visit suite 5927 in the forum tower during CinemaCon 2018.