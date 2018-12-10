Cielo and Goldenduck Announce Strategic Partnership Across Southeast Asia

PRESS RELEASE – Miami, USA & Bangkok, Thailand – December 10, 2018 – Cielo, the leading platform in analytics, remote monitoring and automated support for the cinema industry, is joining forces with Goldenduck Group, the largest digital cinema systems integrator in Southeast Asia to expand Cielo’s innovative suite of digital products across the region.

The Goldenduck Group, headquartered in Bangkok, services over 1,000 screens in Southeast Asia, operates multiple integrated companies, and employs over 200 employees across Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam.

As part of the new partnership, Goldenduck will offer Cielo’s cutting-edge enterprise monitoring solution that provides digital management, analytics and support of theater operations, enabling exhibitors to streamline and centralize operational processes through the power of automation.

“It is a truly amazing time for us here at Cielo, with over 12,000 screens and 20,000 devices connected to our platform, as we continue our worldwide expansion day after day,” said Lance Gil, VP of Global Sales for Cielo Cinema. “Our partnership with Goldenduck is a perfect example of our ever-growing market presence and the alliances we are building with leading international partners. Goldenduck, with its unparalleled expertise in Southeast Asia, is now deploying the Cielo platform at many of their exhibitor sites across the region.”

Cielo provides theater owners an innovative and revolutionary new product to manage their cinemas that results in maximum efficiency and cost savings, avoiding on-site tech intervention and preventing potential lost shows. With Cielo, exhibitors have access to the most superior real-time analytics and remote monitoring capabilities from the palm of their hand.

Cielo’s groundbreaking technology backed by the local expertise and leading market presence of Goldenduck creates an unmatched end-to-end solution for exhibitors in Southeast Asia.

Sittiporn Srisanguansakul, President of the Goldenduck Group, said, “We are very excited to be offering the Cielo platform to our exhibitors. Cielo puts the power of remote monitoring and automation in your hands. There is no added hardware required, it’s easily deployable and requires no maintenance, which was something that really attracted us to the Cielo platform.”

The alliance between Cielo and Goldenduck cements Cielo’s position in the global marketplace as they enter the South-East Asia market with the leading integrator in the region.