CineAsia Again Chooses Harkness Clarus XC Screen Technology

PRESS RELEASE – Hong Kong, December 10, 2018: Harkness Screens, the world’s leading screen technology company and thought-leaders in onscreen brightness, confirmed that Clarus XC technology is the screen of choice for 2D and 3D theatrical presentations during CineAsia 2018, the industry’s leading event for the Asian market.

The show’s auditorium in the Hong Kong Exhibition Centre features a 10.7m x 4.7m Clarus XC 170 screen used to showcase the latest show reels and movies from leading distributors both in 2D and 3D using RealD technology and Christie projection.

Designed to work with all polarized 3D systems and regarded as the premium screen of choice for all 3D presentations including polarized laser 3D due to its speckle reduction properties, Clarus XC screens create visibly deeper 3D content that draws in the audience, creating a more captivating viewing experience. A whiter and more uniform look under projection means that colors look visibly richer and more accurate both in 2D and 3D, resulting in a more defined, sharper and crisper picture without the requirement to vibrate the screen.

“We’re delighted to continue our long association with CineAsia, providing our Clarus XC technology for the fifth successive year, incorporating our leading NanolastTM technology which improves the visual performance of the screen by creating an even smoother finish,” noted Richard Mitchell, VP, Global Marketing & Commercial Development, at Harkness Screens.

At its core, Clarus XC technology features fourth-generation “d-smooth” coating technology which has specific properties more commonly seen in white screens. This technology enables Clarus XC screens to benefit from significantly wide viewing angles, improved color and contrast and better light distribution compared to traditional 3D silver screens.

The screen also features Harkness’ exclusive 4K Digital Perforation Pattern designed to improve sound transmission in the spoken range, reduce moiré effect often seen in 4K projection and increase light reflectivity.