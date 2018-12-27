CineLux to Open New Luxury Theater in Gilroy, California

PRESS RELEASE

Silicon Valley based CineLux Theatres is expanding into Gilroy and will create a first class movie going experience at CineLux Gilroy Café and Lounge, at the former Platinum Theaters site. Construction will commence in January when CineLux’s newest South County venue will feature an expanded lobby, café and lounge, spacious reclining seats, modern decor, and two premium format screens which will debut CineLux VPX – VIP Extreme Experience. CineLux VPX at Gilroy will feature giant wall to wall screens complemented with Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

The new luxury venue in Gilroy will showcase local wines and craft beers produced in South County, and freshly prepared meals and desserts. Auditoriums will feature spacious reclining seats, pristine digital projection and state-of-the- art sound systems. The theatre will close on January 1 for its extensive remodel and will launch in late Spring.

“Our goal is to redefine going to the movies in Gilroy. We are creating a comfortable lounge where movie-goers can relax before and after their film. We believe that our Café & Lounge concept, complemented with reclining seats and two PLF (Premium Large Format) screens is the perfect complement to traditional movie-going and we can’t wait to introduce it to the community of Gilroy,” said Paul Gunsky, President of CineLux Theatres.

CineLux Theatres is a regional motion picture theatre company based in the Silicon Valley. CineLux is known for setting a high standard in presentation and takes great pride in providing attentive guest service and working closely with each community that it serves.