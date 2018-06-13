Vista Group’s Cinema Intelligence Signs Deal with Nordisk Film

PRESS RELEASE

[Los Angeles, CA & Copenhagen, Denmark; June 13, 2018] — Cinema Intelligence, a Vista Group company (NZX & ASX: VGL) specializing in business intelligence solutions for cinema exhibitors, is delighted to announce the signing of its first Scandinavian customer, leading entertainment company Nordisk Film. The agreement covers both Denmark and Norway territories where Nordisk operates a total of 43 cinemas. The signing followed negotiations that saw Nordisk Film impressed by the integrated approach to optimizing forecasting, booking and scheduling of movies and events that Cinema Intelligence offers and that is proven to increase revenues. Having already deployed Vista Cinema software across its territories, Nordisk’s decision to invest in Cinema Intelligence was boosted by integration with Vista Cinema’s Film Programming that now includes Film Manager. Film Manager is Vista’s new cloud-based product that transforms the working day of Film Programmers.

Nordisk’s two film programming teams will use Cinema Intelligence to make major improvements to business operations including centralizing showtime scheduling across its territories. It will also benefit from the new Analytics module that provides a full overview of business performance, complementing past performance indicators with future-view forecasting to enable actionable insights that benefit the business.

Claudiu Tanasescu, CEO, Cinema Intelligence, says he’s excited to welcome Nordisk Film cinemas to the Cinema Intelligence family, “I was very impressed with the professionalism of the Nordisk team and I believe that Cinema Intelligence will be a great addition to their business intelligence solutions. With the help of Cinema Intelligence, Nordisk Film is truly realising a data-driven vision across the organization using our Machine Learning algorithms and powerful analytics solutions.”

Jan Petersen, CTO Nordisk, says, “At Nordisk we have monitored the progress of Cinema Intelligence and have always been impressed with the drive and motivation that Claudiu and his team are bringing to the cinema industry. Cinema Intelligence will help Nordisk with improved insights into our circuit performance and use the sophisticated algorithms to optimize our business for the future. I believe Cinema Intelligence is bringing our company closer together because we’re all looking at the same data in real time – all of the time.”