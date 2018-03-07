CinemaNext Opens Middle East & Africa Headquarters in Dubai

PRESS RELEASE

Liège (Belgium) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates) – 7 March 2018 / CinemaNext, the European specialist in cinema exhibitor services (Ymagis Group, ISIN: FR0011471291, TICKER: MAGIS), today announced the official opening of CinemaNext Middle East & Africa (CinemaNext MEA) in Jebel Ali Free Zone, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the appointment of cinema industry professional Francois Inizan as its General Manager.

“Following last year’s opening of our new office in Dallas (Texas), we are moving full steam ahead with our development further east with the launch of a new branch in Dubai to better meet the growing demand of services from the dynamic Middle-East and African markets,” explains Till Cussmann, SVP CinemaNext. “This new venture with Francois Inizan at its head comes as an added driving force to our current activities in Africa, where we have permanent staff based out of Casablanca (Morocco). Over 130 installations to date have been managed across Africa by our skilled engineers and technicians.”

“I am thrilled to be joining CinemaNext at a time when we are growing our footprint in these emerging economies, and ultimately we want to become a key partner for Middle Eastern and African cinema exhibitors,” explains François Inizan. “Through this new implantation we aim to further strengthen our position and contribute to the excellence of the moviegoing experience in emerging cinema markets like Saudi Arabia and Africa. Our portfolio of hardware and software solutions as well as our cutting-edge innovations such as EclairColor HDR, Sphera Premium Cinema and EclairGame have proven to be efficient & quality-driven. We are eager to meet industry leaders and key decision makers at the CinemaNext MEA booth at the 4th annual Theme Parks & Entertainment Development Forum Middle East in Dubai on May 7-9.”

Francois Inizan began his career in 2001 as Senior Business Development Manager with management consulting company Altran before joining technology giant Oracle as European Key Account Manager five years later. In 2009, he took on his first international position with telecom company SpeedCast in Hong Kong as Regional Sales Manager. Inizan joined the motion picture industry in 2013 when he began working for 3D technology solution provider Volfoni 3D. Working from Hong Kong as Regional Sales Director for MEA, he was promoted in early 2017 to Global Head of Sales, relocating to Dubai.

