CinemaNext Equips France’s National Center of Cinematography and Moving Image With EclairColor HDR

PRESS RELEASE

____________________________________________________________________

Paris – Asnières-sur-Seine (France) – 25 September 2018 / CinemaNext, the European specialist in cinema exhibitor services (Ymagis Group, ISIN: FR0011471291, TICKER: MAGIS, PME-PEA, TECH 40), today announced that it has completed the installation of three new auditoria at the CNC’s (France’s National Center of Cinematography and Moving Image) headquarters located in the 14th arrondissement of Paris. The CNC’s brand-new site has been equipped with the latest in cutting-edge image technology: EclairColor HDR, 3D-capable Sony Digital Cinema 4K projectors, and the innovative Twavox solution for audio description and hearing support.

“Having won the tender, we are delighted to lend our technical expertise and know-how to this complex project,” said Maxime Rigaud, Managing Director of CinemaNext France. “It is of great importance to the CNC to be equipped with state-of-the-art projection technology to be able to work in optimal conditions. In addition to a high-quality 3D projection solution with incredibly light, passive glasses and white screen, we have installed a new accessibility solution with audio description, assistive listening and closed captioning in each of the three auditoria. We sincerely thank CNC president Frédérique Bredin and her technical teams for the confidence they have shown in us.”

“The large auditorium (118 seats) and two smaller auditoria (40 seats each) are respectively equipped with 8.6m and 4.7m-wide screens,” added Virgile Fridemann, CinemaNext account manager and director of the Bordeaux agency. “All three auditoria feature high-contrast EclairColor HDR technology via the Sony Digital Cinema 4K projectors. At a time when HDR is becoming increasing prevalent on all media, we are very pleased that the CNC is now technically equipped to project this type of highcontrast content. HDR is well on its way to becoming the projection standard of tomorrow, and in EclairColor we are able to project an image that is twice as bright and with four times more contrast than the current cinema standard. This increased image quality is immediately perceptible by all.”