CinemaNext Relocates Its UK Offices to New High-Tech Facilities in West London

PRESS RELEASE —

London (United Kingdom) – 5 November 2018 / CinemaNext, the European specialist in cinema exhibitor services (Ymagis Group, ISIN: FR0011471291, TICKER: MAGIS, PMEPEA, TECH 40), is pleased to announce the relocation of its UK offices to a new, high-tech facility in the west London town of Uxbridge. The result is an optimized and fully-secure hub to support CinemaNext’s fast-growing activities in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Housing CinemaNext’s UK engineering team, the new 9,300 sq.ft (870 sq.m) location in Middlesex is divided into a large workshop featuring a projector test facility, warehouse and pre-build area. The upstairs workspace includes a fully-equipped conference room, two break out offices, and interconnecting and scalable offices for up to 32 people. The entire facility has also been fitted with full MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America) security along with high speed fibre data connections.

“Our move from both Argyll Street and the Slough facility had become necessary due to the steady increase in business, and will help consolidate our activities,” explains Jerry Murdoch, General Manager of CinemaNext UK & Ireland. “CinemaNext is now the leading UK integrator and, with a number of important new service and supply contracts, a larger ‘all under one roof’ facility was needed. This new hub is also ideally located in proximity to road, rail and airport links, enabling us to be even more efficient in meeting our customers’ needs.”

Joining CinemaNext at this new location is Eclair’s Theatrical Delivery team, which will continue to provide Satellite DCP delivery to UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, France, Spain and Italy, worldwide Broadband DCP delivery, and the management of Live Cinema Events for the UK and Ireland. Both business units plan to transfer additional services for cinema exhibitors and distributors to the new offices in the coming months. Eclair will maintain its Argyll Street offices and state-of-the-art screening rooms in central London to serve the local film community.