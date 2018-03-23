Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theater in Lufkin, Texas with Luxury Lounger Recliners

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar. 23, 2018– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today that it will remodel its Cinemark Lufkin 12 theatre. The renovation and upgrade will include adding Luxury Lounger reclining seats to all auditoriums. Cinemark Luxury Loungers are electric-powered, plush, oversize lounge chairs with footrests and cup holders. The seating conversion and enhancements to the theatre, conveniently located at 109 Miles Way in Lufkin, Texas, will begin this summer.

“We are excited to begin this remodel soon so the community can experience their favorite films in the most comfortable, state-of-the-art environment available,” stated James Meredith, Cinemark’s SVP of Marketing and Communications. “Our Luxury Lounger installation should be completed just in time for November’s blockbuster films like Aquaman and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.”

At the Cinemark Lufkin 12 theatre there are many features and benefits all movie fans can take advantage of including: