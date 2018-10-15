Cinemark to Enhance Moviegoing in North Florida with 12-Screen Movie Theatre in The Pavilion at Durbin Park

PRESS RELEASE —

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oct. 15, 2018– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), Cinemark Holdings, Inc., a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today plans for an amenity-packed, 12-screen theatre at The Pavilion at Durbin Park, scheduled to open fall of 2019. Located approximately 20 minutes south of Jacksonville along I-95 in Northern St. Johns County, The Pavilion at Durbin Park is a joint-venture development between GATE Petroleum Company and Gatlin Development Company.

All 12 auditoriums at the Cinemark Durbin Park theatre will boast advanced technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Cinemark XD auditorium – the number one, private label Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world;

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests and cup holders in all auditoriums;

Reserved seating in all auditoriums with convenient online and kiosk ticketing;

An ultramodern viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums;

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors with RealD 3D capability.

“Cinemark is proud to bring the ultimate moviegoing experience to The Pavilion at Durbin Park,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Our brand new theatre is sure to be a popular entertainment destination within this new lifestyle center, providing an unparalleled experience for the St. Johns County community.”

The Pavilion at Durbin Park is a mixed-use development opening in several phases in St. Johns County, the fastest growing county in Florida. In addition to the multiplex theatre, the Pavilion development phase features diverse retail stores and a variety of restaurants.

“We are pleased to welcome Cinemark to The Pavilion at Durbin Park,” said Frank Gatlin III, CEO and President of Gatlin Development. “Joining Walmart, Home Depot, Burlington and Petco, the theatre will anchor our family entertainment wing, which will have a collection of sit-down restaurants in a beautifully landscaped environment. With the completion of Florida Route 9B interchange and complementing the growth in St. Johns County, we are excited that our plans for this phase of our dynamic shopping and entertainment destination are coming to fruition.”

Moviegoers can get the most out of their experience by joining Cinemark Movie Club, a unique monthly membership program, offering ticket and concession discounts, along with other exclusive benefits for just$8.99, plus tax where applicable, per month.

Stay connected with Cinemark at cinemark.com and through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark). For more information on construction progress for Durbin Park, visit gatlindc.com.