Cinemark to Open New 14-Screen Location in Waco, Texas

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jan. 29, 2019– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced plans to build an amenity-packed, 14-screen theatre in the new Cottonwood Creek Market development in Waco, Texas. Located at the intersection of I-35 and Loop 340/Hwy 6, the theatre is part of a 143-acre, master planned, mixed-use center developed by NewQuest Properties and is scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.

“We are proud to work with our long-time partner, NewQuest, to bring the Waco community the ultimate moviegoing experience with our new Cinemark location coming soon to Central Texas,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s CEO. “With our Luxury Lounger recliners, XD auditorium and more, Cinemark will give guests the opportunity to enjoy the newest films in one of the most innovative viewing environments.”

All 14 auditoriums at the Cinemark Waco and XD theatre will boast advanced technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Cinemark XD auditorium – the number one, private label Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world;

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests and cup holders in all auditoriums;

Reserved seating in all auditoriums with convenient online and kiosk ticketing;

An ultra-modern viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums;

4K digital projection powered by Barco with RealD 3D capability;

A stunning lobby lounge offering expanded food and beverage options;

A concession stand brimming with popcorn, an assortment of beverages and fan-favorite candy brands.

In addition to the new Cinemark theatre, Cottonwood Creek Market will offer an impressive lineup of trendy restaurants, entertainment and a variety of retail shops in its 285,000 square feet of space covering 63 acres. The center will also include multifamily homes and office space.

“We are pleased to welcome Cinemark to Cottonwood Creek Market,” said Steve Alvis, the co-founder and managing partner of NewQuest Properties. “The Cinemark theatre will anchor our entertainment wing, which will have an exciting collection of restaurants and retail in a beautifully landscaped environment.”