Cinemark to Launch ‘Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire’ Hyper-Reality Experience on Sept. 22 in Texas Theater

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the world’s largest motion picture exhibitors, announced that Sept. 22 will be the opening date of its in-theatre, hyper-reality experience in partnership with The VOID, the critically acclaimed global leader of fully immersive location-based experiences, and ILMxLAB. Tickets for Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire are on sale at the Cinemark West Plano theatre at 3800 Dallas Parkway, Plano, Texas, and online at www.cinemark.com/thevoid.

“We are excited to open our first in-theatre location in the U.S. with Cinemark, allowing guests to go from enjoying a film in the theatre, to playing an active, starring role in one of The VOID’s immersive experiences.”

“At Cinemark, we are passionate about creating the ultimate entertainment destination and are thrilled to partner with The VOID,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s Chief Executive Officer. “The VOID’s hyper-reality technology will introduce our guests to a brand new way of interacting with cinematic universes and beloved characters.”

“Imagine physically stepping into a new world, being transported into a story you see on screen. Now at Cinemark with The VOID, you can,” said Craig Watson, Chairman & CEO of The VOID. “We are excited to open our first in-theatre location in the U.S. with Cinemark, allowing guests to go from enjoying a film in the theatre, to playing an active, starring role in one of The VOID’s immersive experiences.”

“ILMxLAB’s mission is for people to ‘Step Inside Our Stories.’ With Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, we sought to deliver a highly cinematic, interactive experience that places you and your friends at the center of an unfolding adventure on the mysterious planet Mustafar,” said Vicki Dobbs Beck, Executive in Charge of ILMxLAB. “We are excited for the opening of the Cinemark location in Plano, Texas, as this further expands the reach of our award-winning entertainment offering and will transport a new audience directly into the Star Wars universe in a fully immersive, 4D story.”

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire transports guests deep into the beloved Star Wars universe, allowing them to walk freely and untethered throughout the full-sensory experience. Under the orders of the rebellion, teams of four guests disguised as stormtroopers travel to the molten planet of Mustafar where they will work together to infiltrate an Imperial base. There, they will navigate through to steal critical intelligence, with help from familiar Star Wars characters along the way.