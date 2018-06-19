Cinemark to Build Eight-Screen, State-of-the-Art Theater in Kirkland, Washington

PRESS RELEASE

____________________________________________________________________

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced its plans to build a state-of-the-art, eight-screen theatre at The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland, Washington. The multiplex will include an XD auditorium with an immersive wall-to-wall screen and enhanced sound system. All eight auditoriums will have reserved seating and feature Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers, which are plush, oversize, electric recliner seats. The theatre will boast a café serving specialty coffee and ice cream options. Cinemark has signed a lease with the development group and has started initial phases of construction.

“Bringing new entertainment options to the neighborhood helps us offer a more vibrant Village where people can shop, live, work and play.”

“We are excited to be a part of The Village at Totem Lake,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Our brand-new Cinemark theatre will be the entertainment anchor to this exciting mixed-use lifestyle center, providing an unparalleled entertainment experience for the Kirkland area.”

The Village at Totem Lake is an urban lifestyle village in the heart of the Eastside community. In addition to Cinemark’s state-of-the-art cinema, this growing mixed-use center features premier retailers and restaurants, urban apartments, creative office space, a Village plaza and park featuring a show fountain, and other modern amenities.

“We’re excited to roll out the red carpet for Cinemark,” states Paul Brett, general manager, CenterCal Properties. “Bringing new entertainment options to the neighborhood helps us offer a more vibrant Village where people can shop, live, work and play.”

At the Cinemark Village at Totem Lake theatre, guests will experience cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities, including the features below.

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the number one, private label Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests and cup holders in all auditoriums

Reserved seating in all auditoriums with convenient online and kiosk ticketing

A state-of-the-art viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability

An inviting lobby, complete with a full-service, traditional concession stand

A Cinemark café offering specialty coffee and ice cream options

Two vibrant event rooms available for private parties and rentals

Moviegoers from Kirkland to Bothell, Kenmore, Redmond and Woodinville can get the most out of this upcoming theatre by joining Cinemark Movie Club, a unique monthly movie membership program offering ticket and concession discounts, along with other exclusive benefits for just $8.99, plus tax where applicable, per month.

The highly anticipated theatre, which is scheduled to be complete in late 2019, will be the development’s premier entertainment destination and complement the neighboring retailers, including Nordstrom Rack, Whole Foods, Cycle Bar, Ulta, Anthony Vince’ Nail Spa, Trader Joe’s, ROSS Dress for Less, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, Wells Fargo and Key Bank, and many more to come. Dining options will include several new restaurants near the theater, in addition to MOD Pizza and Chipotle, both of which are already open.

For construction progress on the new Cinemark in The Village at Totem Lake development, visit Cinemark.com and stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark). You can also follow updates from The Village at Totem Lake by visiting The Village at Totem Lake and on Facebook or Instagram (@shoptotemlake).