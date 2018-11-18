Cinemark Launches New Gifting Feature for Movie Club

Author Published November 18, 2018 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE —

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the launch of Movie Club gifting, a new feature of its unique monthly movie membership program. Movie Club memberships and credits are now available in packages ranging from one to 12 months just in time for the holiday shopping season. Movie Club customers enjoy exclusive benefits including ticket and concession discounts, waived online fees and rollover tickets. This new offering can be purchased through the Cinemark app or by visiting www.cinemark.com/giftmovieclub.

“We are excited to provide a new way to give the gift of movies this holiday season through our successful Movie Club program,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “With blockbuster films like The Grinch, Ralph Breaks the InternetSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, BumbleBee, Aquaman and many more hitting the big screen, there will be something special for everyone this time of the year.”

Once the membership package is purchased, the gift recipient will immediately be able to enjoy these exclusive benefits:

  • One 2D ticket every month
  • Additional tickets and companion tickets available all month long at $8.99 member pricing
  • Unused tickets roll over and never expire for active members
  • A 20 percent concession discount every visit
  • Ability to reserve seats and buy tickets in advance with NO online fees
  • Premium format ticket upgrades available for XD, 3D and IMAX

Movie Club is accepted at all Cinemark locations across the nation, including Century Theatres, CinéArts, Tinseltown and Rave Cinemas. To join, visit www.cinemark.com/movieclub or download the Cinemark app.

Tags Cinemark, Cinemark Movie Club Category Exhibition News Views 23
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

Cinemeccanica Debuts ESPARENA, the First Cinema Gaming Platform
Bardan Cinema Establishes Strategic Partnership with TK Architects to Develop State-of-the-Art Cinemas in the Americas and Caribbean
Christie Announces Retirement of Gerry Remers, Christie Canada President & COO
Barco Lobby Experience At ShowBiz Cinemas Wins Bronze APEX Award At Digital Signage Expo
Wanda Cinema Line Selects Dolby Atmos And Dolby Digital Cinema Processors For New Cinema Screens In China In 2016
National Amusements Announces USHIO as Their Exclusive Worldwide Provider of Xenon Bulbs

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *