Cinemark Launches New Gifting Feature for Movie Club

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the launch of Movie Club gifting, a new feature of its unique monthly movie membership program. Movie Club memberships and credits are now available in packages ranging from one to 12 months just in time for the holiday shopping season. Movie Club customers enjoy exclusive benefits including ticket and concession discounts, waived online fees and rollover tickets. This new offering can be purchased through the Cinemark app or by visiting www.cinemark.com/giftmovieclub.

“We are excited to provide a new way to give the gift of movies this holiday season through our successful Movie Club program,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “With blockbuster films like The Grinch, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, BumbleBee, Aquaman and many more hitting the big screen, there will be something special for everyone this time of the year.”

Once the membership package is purchased, the gift recipient will immediately be able to enjoy these exclusive benefits:

One 2D ticket every month

Additional tickets and companion tickets available all month long at $8.99 member pricing

Unused tickets roll over and never expire for active members

A 20 percent concession discount every visit

Ability to reserve seats and buy tickets in advance with NO online fees

Premium format ticket upgrades available for XD, 3D and IMAX

Movie Club is accepted at all Cinemark locations across the nation, including Century Theatres, CinéArts, Tinseltown and Rave Cinemas. To join, visit www.cinemark.com/movieclub or download the Cinemark app.