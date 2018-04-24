Cinemark Renews 3D Agreement with RealD Through 2022

PRESS RELEASE

_________________________________________

(Plano, Texas and Beverly Hills, Calif – April 24, 2018) — Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest and most diverse motion picture exhibitors in the world, has renewed its 3D agreement with RealD across its global platform through December 2022. In addition, Cinemark committed to installing RealD 3D systems in all new-build theatres during the term of the extension. The announcement was jointly made today by Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s Chief Executive Officer and RealD’s Travis Reid, President of Worldwide Cinema and Chief Operating Officer of RealD.

Cinemark was an early champion of the 3D format and one of RealD’s first major customers when the company launched in 2005. Today, RealD is the world’s preeminent 3D brand. There are currently more than 3,000 RealD projection systems installed in Cinemark theatres.

“Cinemark is thrilled to extend our strategic partnership with RealD,” stated Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s CEO. “We continue to believe the visual effects of 3D can enhance the on-screen action and further immerse movie-goers into the developing storyline of the film. RealD’s technology is first-rate and we value the collaboration with them over the years to ensure Cinemark is among the best and the brightest 3D technology in the industry.”

“Cinemark was an early advocate of RealD; their loyalty and commitment has never wavered as they recognized the excitement and added value 3D brings to their theatres,” said RealD’s Reid. “Their long-standing relationship with us is predicated on the highest level of customer satisfaction and demand in their RealD equipped locations. We are extremely pleased to continue collaborating with the Cinemark team as they consistently seek dynamic ways to move the business forward and enhance the overall movie-going experience.”