Cinemark and SPACES Announce Multi-Sensory Virtual Reality Experience in San Jose

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas—Cinemark Holdings, Inc announced it is opening a brand-new, immersive virtual reality (VR) experience on Feb. 8 at its Century 20 Oakridge and XD theatre in San Jose, CA at the Westfield Oakridge Shopping Center. As the newest SPACES location, it will feature multi-sensory VR technology blending 4D effects, 3D face scanning, physical interaction, and social group play. Tickets and information are available now at www.cinemark.com/SPACES.

“Cinemark is constantly innovating and providing new experiences for our guests; we love taking entertainment and moviegoing to the next level,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s CEO. “Cinemark is excited to partner with SPACES to provide our Bay area guests with a fun, immersive, mixed-reality adventure.”

Thrill-seekers will gear up and join the resistance in the fight against Skynet in a heart-pounding, untethered, adventure that takes place in the Terminator universe. The first Cinemark SPACES experience will be “Fight for the Future” based on Terminator: Salvation. Upon entering Cinemark SPACES, guests will register and scan their faces using SPACES’ unique, proprietary face scanning technology. Fans will then be immersed in a free-roam, virtual reality battle with up to four people in a group.

Transforming locations into digital playgrounds, SPACES invites guests to engage their senses through virtual reality, haptic feedback and environmental effects that guests can reach out and touch. The moment they take off their headsets, guests will immediately receive a cinematic video of their experience that they can take home and share on social media.

“At SPACES, we say ‘Go Anywhere, Do Anything’ where guests are the stars of the experiences,” said Shiraz Akmal, SPACES CEO. “We provide consumers an incredible, virtual reality adventure where they can suit up and escape with their friends. Guests depart from SPACES and are transported into the action. We especially love that our experiences are meant to be shared; people repeat the experiences with friends and family again and again.”

The Cinemark SPACES is located at 925 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose, CA 95123 in the Westfield Oakridge Shopping Center.